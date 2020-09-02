 Skip to main content
HS Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Sam Sherry picks Division I Elon
HS Boys Basketball

HS Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Sam Sherry picks Division I Elon

Cumberland Valley’s Sam Sherry, left, had a busy offseason, picking up several Division I offers the last few months. He settled on Elon, he announced Wednesday.

Nearly all of his college offers came in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. 

And now, Sam Sherry's recruiting ends in the middle of the same pandemic. 

The Cumberland Valley senior forward announced on social media Wednesday he is taking his sizable talents, all 6-foot-9 of them, to Division I Elon University. 

"My whole life I have dreamt of playing Division 1 basketball, and now I get to live my dream!" he said in a Twitter post thanking friends, family and coaches who recruited him.

As part of a roster that had the size of some college rosters, Sherry was second on the Eagles with 12.2 points per game last season and also added 5.8 rebounds a game. The sweet-shooting lefty was also second with 28 made 3-pointers, which he shot at a 41% clip (he shot 54% from the field). He was named an All-Sentinel Honorable Mention this year.

Sherry had more than a half dozen D-I offers, the first of which was Mount St. Mary's around April 1. Elon, located in North Carolina between Durham and Greensboro, followed shortly after.

Like others this summer, Sherry lost recruiting opportunities when AAU basketball events were shut down for several weeks, in some cases months. But he did eventually get to play and put up film on livestreams for college coaches to scout him with. 

“I need to be the person that stands out in the crowd," he said in July. 

He self-scouted in the same interview, saying: “I feel like I’m a tough player that can shoot the ball. I’m a 6-9 lefty that can shoot the ball and put it on the deck."

Elon, which plays in the Colonial Academic Alliance, went 13-21 last season under head coach Mike Schrage, who took over the Phoenix before the 2019-20 season.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

