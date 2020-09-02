HS Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Sam Sherry picks Division I Elon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly all of his college offers came in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, Sam Sherry's recruiting ends in the middle of the same pandemic.

The Cumberland Valley senior forward announced on social media Wednesday he is taking his sizable talents, all 6-foot-9 of them, to Division I Elon University.

"My whole life I have dreamt of playing Division 1 basketball, and now I get to live my dream!" he said in a Twitter post thanking friends, family and coaches who recruited him.

As part of a roster that had the size of some college rosters, Sherry was second on the Eagles with 12.2 points per game last season and also added 5.8 rebounds a game. The sweet-shooting lefty was also second with 28 made 3-pointers, which he shot at a 41% clip (he shot 54% from the field). He was named an All-Sentinel Honorable Mention this year.

Sherry had more than a half dozen D-I offers, the first of which was Mount St. Mary's around April 1. Elon, located in North Carolina between Durham and Greensboro, followed shortly after.