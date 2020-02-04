HS Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley fails to rise to the challenge in loss to Chambersburg

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It’s been six years since Cumberland Valley boys basketball claimed its only Mid-Penn Commonwealth division title in program history.
That squad, led by Matt Tamanosky and Gray Kline, finished in a three-way tie with Carlisle and Harrisburg on the way to its last PIAA Class 4A state tournament appearance.
This year’s edition knew it held its fate in its own hands with two regular season games left on the schedule.
Win their remaining two games and, at worse, the Eagles would share the honors with Central Dauphin. That’s how the script was supposed to play out.
But no one told Chambersburg as the Trojans won 52-44 over Cumberland Valley on Wednesday night at Cumberland Valley High School in a game they never trailed.
“All credit to Chambersburg,” Cumberland Valley head coach David Vespignani said. “They know they have to win at least one of their last two to qualify for the playoffs, and they came out tonight. They played better than us. They played harder than us. They wanted to win more than we wanted to win.”
HS Boys Basketball: Fast start secures Cumberland Valley season sweep of Carlisle, sets up key division tilt with Central Dauphin
Chambersburg (15-6, 11-4 Commonwealth) opened the game on an 8-0 run as Cumberland Valley struggled from the offensive end of the floor in a harbinger of things to come for the Eagles. Terrel Williams put the Trojans on his back in the first half as the senior poured in 14 points, including two 3-pointers.
You have free articles remaining.
Cumberland Valley (17-4, 11-4) clawed back to even at 19-19 when Jack Istvan hit Ben Drury with a long outlet pass that the 6-foot-7 center converted. But that was as close as the Eagles would get to take the lead.
“When you get into big games like this, games that are important, games that matter, your best players have to step up and make plays,” Vespignani said. “That wasn’t the case for us. Our guys didn’t rise to that challenge. For whatever reason tonight, that just wasn’t us. But we’ll bounce back tomorrow.”
The Eagles’ loss dealt a severe blow to their chances for another title. Although possible, it’s highly improbable as Central Dauphin holds a one-game lead and finishes the division schedule against State College, which is just 6-15 (3-12) this season.
Williams finished with 21 points for the Trojans while Ethan Shreffler kicked in 12.
Istvan led all Cumberland Valley scorers with 14 points. Drury and Harris Vorwald each contributed eight in the losing effort.
HS Boys Basketball: Harris Vorwald's fourth-quarter run squeezes Cumberland Valley past Shippensburg
“You get back in the gym tomorrow and move forward,” Vespignani said. “Your eyes are in the front of your head for a reason. You can’t change the past. You just have to move on.
“The only game left on our schedule that we are guaranteed is Altoona on Friday. We need to come out and treat that game like it’s the most important game of the season.”