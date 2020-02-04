HS Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley fails to rise to the challenge in loss to Chambersburg

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It’s been six years since Cumberland Valley boys basketball claimed its only Mid-Penn Commonwealth division title in program history.

That squad, led by Matt Tamanosky and Gray Kline, finished in a three-way tie with Carlisle and Harrisburg on the way to its last PIAA Class 4A state tournament appearance.

This year’s edition knew it held its fate in its own hands with two regular season games left on the schedule.

Win their remaining two games and, at worse, the Eagles would share the honors with Central Dauphin. That’s how the script was supposed to play out.

But no one told Chambersburg as the Trojans won 52-44 over Cumberland Valley on Wednesday night at Cumberland Valley High School in a game they never trailed.

“All credit to Chambersburg,” Cumberland Valley head coach David Vespignani said. “They know they have to win at least one of their last two to qualify for the playoffs, and they came out tonight. They played better than us. They played harder than us. They wanted to win more than we wanted to win.”