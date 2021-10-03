 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser announces commitment to Virginia Military Institute
0 Comments
alert
HS Boys Basketball

HS Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser announces commitment to Virginia Military Institute

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Cliff Mechanicsburg Boys Basketball 5.JPG

Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser, right, announced his commitment to Virginia Military Institute Sunday. 

 Sentinel File

Cedar Cliff basketball’s Tyler Houser has and continues to be one of the most feared big men in the Mid-Penn Conference on the hardwood.

Following his senior season with the Colts, Houser’s taking his towering 6-foot-9, 235-pound frame down Interstate 81 to Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia.

In a post on his Twitter Sunday, Houser announced his verbal commitment to VMI.

Throughout his prep career, Houser’s compiled quite the set of statistics and accolades, witnessing progress and growth each year he’s been a member of the Cedar Cliff program. In his junior campaign, the power forward/center paced the Colts in points per game (14.3), rebounds (5.8) and blocks (0.8). His 19-point outing against Cumberland Valley in the District Three Class 6A playoffs fueled Cedar Cliff’s upset victory over the Eagles.

His impressive third-year showing also garnered him 2020-21 All-Sentinel Boys Basketball First Team honors. 

District 3 Boys Basketball: Led by Tyler Houser, No. 12 Cedar Cliff springs Class 6A first-round upset on Cumberland Valley

Houser’s pledge to the Keydets makes him the third Colt in program history to join a scholarship-level NCAA Division I program. Logan Stumpf went to Gardner-Webb University in 2012 and Tom Hess joined the Tigers of Louisiana State University in 1969.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News