HS Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser announces commitment to Virginia Military Institute

Cedar Cliff basketball’s Tyler Houser has and continues to be one of the most feared big men in the Mid-Penn Conference on the hardwood.
Following his senior season with the Colts, Houser’s taking his towering 6-foot-9, 235-pound frame down Interstate 81 to Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia.
In a post on his Twitter Sunday, Houser announced his verbal commitment to VMI.
Throughout his prep career, Houser’s compiled quite the set of statistics and accolades, witnessing progress and growth each year he’s been a member of the Cedar Cliff program. In his junior campaign, the power forward/center paced the Colts in points per game (14.3), rebounds (5.8) and blocks (0.8). His 19-point outing against Cumberland Valley in the District Three Class 6A playoffs fueled Cedar Cliff’s upset victory over the Eagles.
His impressive third-year showing also garnered him 2020-21 All-Sentinel Boys Basketball First Team honors.
Houser’s pledge to the Keydets makes him the third Colt in program history to join a scholarship-level NCAA Division I program. Logan Stumpf went to Gardner-Webb University in 2012 and Tom Hess joined the Tigers of Louisiana State University in 1969.
