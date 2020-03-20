HS Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Joey Zvorsky commits to Wilkes

Despite a rare knee condition, Cedar Cliff boys basketball senior Joey Zvorsky has more basketball to play.

The guard committed to Division III Wilkes University, Colts head coach Tigh Savercool said Friday.

Zvorsky missed the second half of the season after an MRI on his knee discovered a condition called osteochondritis dissecans that causes a lack of blood flow and deteriorates the joint’s bone or cartilage, requiring surgery that ended his senior year.

He made one last appearance against Red Land, starting for the opening tip-off for a ceremonial send-off.

Zvorsky averaged 15.3 points and shot 81.2% at the foul line for the Colts this season before his injury. He was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game and was a Mid-Penn Keystone Division Second Team pick.

The Colts made the District 3 Class 5A playoffs.

Savercool said Zvorsky had interest from multiple D-III programs. Savercool also said the senior is recovering well after the first of two surgeries to fix his knee.

The Colonels went 11-14 during the 2019-20 season, a rebuilding year after consecutive 19-win campaigns. Zvorsky could join a former rival, Hershey’s Sean Coller, who is a sophomore at Wilkes. The team is coached by Izzi Metz, who finished his sixth season with the Colonels.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

