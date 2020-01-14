BOILING SPRINGS — A lot of young teams are still struggling to find their identity halfway through the basketball season.
The Boiling Spring boys team is not one of those, however.
They have the young part covered as the Bubblers only have one senior, but this is a team that knows what it is and what it isn’t. Unfortunately, that hasn’t translated to many wins this season, especially in Mid-Penn Colonial play.
Tuesday night was no different as Shippensburg handled Boiling Springs 56-42 in a tough road game for the Greyhounds.
“For us to be competitive, that’s the kind of game it has to be where we grind it out,” Bubblers head coach Joel Martin said. “Shippensburg averages 72 points per game. For us to win, I thought we had to be in the 50’s. That’s pretty much where it was at.”
But as the saying goes, the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.
Boiling Springs (4-8, 1-5 Colonial) struggled all night from the field and the foul line. It was a margin of error the Bubblers didn’t have against the talented Greyhounds.
You have free articles remaining.
“We had some good looks, we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole,” Martin said. “Gavin [Donley] and Trey [Martin] have been shooting well over 50% for the year. Neither one shot it really well tonight.
“Another problem was we shot 10-for-18 from the foul line. That’s a killer.”
Shippensburg (9-3, 6-1) led from start to finish as they used their quickness, size and depth to their advantage.
Point guard Jayden Statum controlled the tempo and scored 14, while the twin towers inside of Anthony Smith and Collin Taylor combined for 24 points.
Although Boiling Springs managed to hang within a handful of points for the first three quarters, Shippensburg’s nine-man rotation eventually wore down the Bubblers as the Greyhounds pulled away in the final period.
Martin led Boiling Springs with 14 points while Donley and Carson Garvey each chipped in eight apiece.