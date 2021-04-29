HS Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin earns All-State Class 4A First Team honors

Trey Martin is Cumberland County’s first All-State boys basketball pick so far this week.

The Boiling Springs junior wing was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Class 4A team on Thursday evening, making the First Team.

The 6-foot-4 Division I recruit made the team despite missing four games with an ankle injury at the start of the season. Martin still wound up finishing with 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game, nearly guiding the Bubblers to the District 3 playoffs.

It’s his first All-State nod.

An All-Sentinel First Team pick once again, Martin is the first local player to make All-State. The seven teams, one for each of the PIAA’s six classifications plus a new non-PIAA All-State team, are being released one day at a time, with Class 3A, 2A, 1A and non-PIAA already released.

Neumann-Goretti senior Hysier Miller was voted Class 4A’s All-State Player of the Year. Loyalsock senior Idris Ali was named the 3A Player of the Year on Wednesday. In 2A, Sacred Heart junior Jake DiMichele was named POTY, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Elijah Sechler earned the honor in 1A and the non-PIAA’s top player was Germantown Academy’s Jordan Longino.