HS Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin backs up skill with hard work and dedication

That kind of performance and exposure has generated a lot of recruiting buzz around the sophomore. His play and video game-like scoring numbers this high school season have only fanned the flames even more. It’s still early in the process, but Martin is reportedly drawing interest from Division I schools Navy, Marymount and UNC-Charlotte, among others.

A year after a solid freshman season where he helped Boiling Springs get back to the District 3 Class 4A playoffs, Martin has also worked on another facet of his game as the underclassman has become a leader for the young Bubblers’ squad.

“Last year, we had seven seniors graduate and I just decided to take over the leadership this year,” Martin said. “My teammates are always looking to get me the ball, and then the responsibility lies on me to go score.”

The win against Greencastle-Antrim marked the second straight for the Bubblers and Martin believes Boiling Springs can once again parlay some late-season momentum into a spot in the District 3 playoffs. Last year, the Bubblers won six of their last eight regular season games, including two wins in the final two days to qualify.