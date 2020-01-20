HS Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin backs up skill with hard work and dedication

After a 37-point performance in Boiling Springs’ 85-64 victory over Greencastle-Antrim last Friday night, Trey Martin solidified his spot among the Mid-Penn Conference scoring leaders.
The sophomore is now averaging 22.2 points per game in the Bubblers’ first 14 games of the season.
The boxscores can show you Martin is one of the purest scoring threats in the area, with a high of 39 points this season. The boxscores can illustrate he has been adept at drawing contact and cashing in at the foul line, making 92 of 125 free-throw attempts. The boxscores can also prove he can be equally as deadly from the outside, with 21 three-pointers made on the season.
But what the boxscores can’t show you is the hard work and sweat it’s taken for Martin to get here.
Martin is confident in his abilities, but is willing to back that up with countless, untold hours practicing and training on the court and in the weight room. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard worked relentlessly in the offseason, honing his game with Boiling Springs’ assistant coaches Tyler Snyder and Ryan Warner.
“One of the things in particular we worked on was improving his handle,” Snyder said. “The other big thing we did was we would get out what we call ‘the gun,’ our rebounding machine. We would set that up for him, and he’d get a good 200-300 shots up every day we were working with him.”
As the son of Boiling Springs’ head coach Joel Martin, Trey possesses a high basketball IQ, but it’s his work ethic that he feels has made the difference in his emergence this season.
“I think I’m one of the hardest workers out there, honestly,” Martin said. “I’m always looking to improve my game, see where my weaknesses are and then go improve on them.”
In the offseason, Martin pushes himself and his development with AAU basketball, tournaments, camps and skill training. Year-round he works on his strength and conditioning at Power Train Sports and Fitness. All with the singular goal of becoming the best basketball player he can be.
A highlight for Martin was an invitation to participate in the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy held across four regional sites for prospective student-athletes last July. Martin was only one of two rising Pennsylvania sophomores out of 300 players at the University of Connecticut sessions led by former Division I head coaches Pete Gillen and Mitch Buonaguro.
“It was an awesome experience,” Martin said. “I really enjoyed it. All of the coaches were great. There were hundreds of college coaches there. So much good work.”
The week-long camp focused on drills in the morning, classes about life skills and recruiting in the afternoon and games at night. Martin was confident going into the experience and his play among some of the best high school players in the northeast proved he belonged in their company.
That kind of performance and exposure has generated a lot of recruiting buzz around the sophomore. His play and video game-like scoring numbers this high school season have only fanned the flames even more. It’s still early in the process, but Martin is reportedly drawing interest from Division I schools Navy, Marymount and UNC-Charlotte, among others.
A year after a solid freshman season where he helped Boiling Springs get back to the District 3 Class 4A playoffs, Martin has also worked on another facet of his game as the underclassman has become a leader for the young Bubblers’ squad.
“Last year, we had seven seniors graduate and I just decided to take over the leadership this year,” Martin said. “My teammates are always looking to get me the ball, and then the responsibility lies on me to go score.”
The win against Greencastle-Antrim marked the second straight for the Bubblers and Martin believes Boiling Springs can once again parlay some late-season momentum into a spot in the District 3 playoffs. Last year, the Bubblers won six of their last eight regular season games, including two wins in the final two days to qualify.
“One of the things that always struck me about Trey when he was younger was I always felt he was a quiet kid,” Snyder said. “Both him and Gavin Donley both worked very, very hard over the summer. They really made this their team between the two of them.
“Trey has become more vocal. He has really stepped up in the locker room, on the court and during practice. He has put his stamp on everything by leading during drills.”