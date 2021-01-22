HS Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Matt Fravel commits to Pitt Bradford to focus on school and basketball

Boiling Springs' Matt Fravel finally has a college to call home.

The senior guard made the decision to commit to NCAA Division III Pitt-Bradford to play basketball.

"I chose Pitt-Bradford because it is isolated from a lot of things which will let me focus on school and basketball," Fravel said. "Due to COVID I was not able to meet the team, but I was able to meet the coach. Coach [Jesse] DeLoof is one of the most motivated coaches I have talked to, and just the fact of him showing me that he was so motivated to get the team back to where it should be made me super excited for the kids he’s bringing in and the effort he as a coach will put into the team."

He said he also looked at Harrisburg Area Community College and Penn Tech College in Williamsport, but ultimately decided to go with the Panthers.

"I had it narrowed down to a few and that was the head coach at HACC because I wasn’t sure what or where I wanted to go after high school, and an opportunity to keep playing is an opportunity no matter what," he said. "I also was talking to Penn Tech College because I was intrigued by their engineering major."

Fravel is currently averaging nine points per game through two games with the Bubblers heading into Friday night's game against Big Spring.