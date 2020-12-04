HS Boys Basketball: Big Spring in quarantine after one player tests positive for coronavirus; season opener delayed

COVID-19 continues to exact a toll on the start of the high school winter sports season.

Big Spring boys basketball is the latest victim, with the Bulldogs entering a 14-day quarantine effective immediately assistant superintendent Kevin Roberts said.

“We had one student who tested positive for COVID, and there was no additional exposure to any other students definitely, but … out of an abundance of caution” the district has shut down the team for a 14-day quarantine, Roberts said.

The player tested positive this week, Roberts said, and the Bulldogs can resume practice Dec. 17. Because the student-athletes are now isolated from one another, if any other players test positive over the next 14 days the team can still come back on the 17th, he said.

“I think the mood with the guys are good,” head coach Jason Creek said. “I reached out to all of them today, they’re in a good spot. It’s an unfortunate situation, they’re disappointed they can’t play right now.”

The Bulldogs have been practicing with masks on all preseason since the Pennsylvania Department of Health instituted new mandates in mid-November requiring masks be worn at all times indoors, even during physical activity, unless it presents a clear safety risk. They will play the season in masks.