HS Boys Basketball: Big Spring in quarantine after one player tests positive for coronavirus; season opener delayed

COVID-19 continues to exact a toll on the start of the high school winter sports season.
Big Spring boys basketball is the latest victim, with the Bulldogs entering a 14-day quarantine effective immediately assistant superintendent Kevin Roberts said.
“We had one student who tested positive for COVID, and there was no additional exposure to any other students definitely, but … out of an abundance of caution” the district has shut down the team for a 14-day quarantine, Roberts said.
The player tested positive this week, Roberts said, and the Bulldogs can resume practice Dec. 17. Because the student-athletes are now isolated from one another, if any other players test positive over the next 14 days the team can still come back on the 17th, he said.
“I think the mood with the guys are good,” head coach Jason Creek said. “I reached out to all of them today, they’re in a good spot. It’s an unfortunate situation, they’re disappointed they can’t play right now.”
The Bulldogs have been practicing with masks on all preseason since the Pennsylvania Department of Health instituted new mandates in mid-November requiring masks be worn at all times indoors, even during physical activity, unless it presents a clear safety risk. They will play the season in masks.
The Bulldogs were set to start the regular season Dec. 18 with the majority of their Mid-Penn Conference brethren, but the earliest they can begin the season now is Dec. 23, Creek said. The team has completed around 10 of the PIAA-required 15 preseason practices.
Roberts said the district was in touch with the Department of Health to determine the proper course of action. Because basketball is an indoor sport, “the aerosols are a little more challenging to contact trace inside compared to outside,” Roberts said, making it too difficult to single out specific players or coaches who were in close contact with the infected player.
The news comes a day after superintendent Dr. Richard Fry announced in a video the district is moving to full-remote learning until at least Jan. 10 due to a rise in cases that has made it difficult for the district to staff enough teachers for in-person instruction.
Neither the boys basketball team’s quarantine nor the district’s transition to Tier 1 full-remote learning beginning Monday will impact the girls basketball, wrestling and boys and girls swimming teams. All of them can continue their preseason practices and scrimmages as well as start the regular season on time.
“Given that our current adjustment to Tier One is being driven by staffing challenges, we are able to continue offering our winter activities within the guidelines of the Resocialization of Athletics and Activities Plan,” an FAQ on the district’s website reads.
The PIAA regular season begins Dec. 11, but the Mid-Penn is one of a handful of leagues around the state, including the Pittsburgh City League, that is delaying its season at least a week. The PCL decided this week to shut down until January.
Big Spring will not miss any Colonial Division games. Part of the Mid-Penn’s decision to delay the season included not holding division contests until January.
Instead, Dec. 18’s season opener at Red Land is now moved to Dec. 23, Creek said. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs have two more games, both on the road, before the new year — Dec. 28 at Donegal at 4:30 and Dec. 30th at Upper Dauphin at 2:30.
Both scrimmages have been canceled, and none will be added before the Red Land game.
“That will be tough,” Creek said. “It will be different. We won’t have quite as much installed as originally we were expected to.”
He said the team can continue to meet on Zoom, but none of those meetings count as preseason practices under PIAA rules. Creek said he’s encouraging his players to keep their endurance up on their own. Players are discouraged from meeting together off school grounds.
“I think with our varsity guys, they’re gonna follow, they know how important it is, they know how important 14 days is,” Creek said.
He said he’s contemplating splitting up practices — running a JV practice at a different time from varsity — when the team returns to avoid another full-program shutdown.
It is the latest sign that the coronavirus has no intentions of providing a reprieve on winter sports.
South Middleton and Carlisle school districts shut down winter sports entirely over the last two weeks. Boiling Springs and Carlisle teams cannot begin their preseasons until mid-January when both districts hope to return from full-remote learning, but Carlisle athletic director George Null said this week there is no definitive return date yet, and South Middleton’s board has listened to requests this week to allow the basketball, wrestling and swimming teams to begin practices.
Elsewhere, Milton Hershey, which did not allow sports in the fall because of the pandemic, said it will not participate in winter sports. And Greencastle-Antrim said it will not allow wrestling this season.
The Mid-Penn meets again on Tuesday. The PIAA has its next board meeting Thursday. And District 3 meets Dec. 15.
