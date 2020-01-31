HS Boys Basketball: Big Spring downs Boiling Springs for second time in a week behind push from Gavin Pritchard

BOILING SPRINGS — Big Spring rallied from a deficit of 18 points in the first half to beat Boiling Springs 59-50 before a packed Boiling Springs High School gym.
Big Spring (11-8, 5-6 Colonial) edged the Bubblers Monday night 56-54 on a final second shot by Gavin Pritchard in their initial meeting. And four days later, the senior big man left his mark once more.
Matched up against an out-of-position Trey Martin this time, Pritchard led all scorers with 30 points Friday night, moving closer to 1,000 career points.
“We had to overcome some adversity tonight, but we have been battling adversity all year after the death of [JT Kuhn in the spring],” Pritchard said. “We just needed to focus and work our offense.”
Pritchard was aided by the absence of Boiling Springs forward Gavin Donley, who missed the game with a shoulder injury.
“I saw Gavin (Donley) wasn’t dressed tonight, but I have to go into every game with the same mentality,” Pritchard said.
Boiling Springs (7-12, 2-9) needed wins down the stretch. The Bubblers sit 13th in the District 3 Class 4A power ratings, with 10 teams making the playoffs. Even if they upset Northern and Trinity next week, the Bubblers are a substantial .08 power rankings points behind Susquehannock currently.
The Bulldogs leapfrogged West York for the 16th and final spot in the 5A field with Friday night’s win. They host Halifax and Waynesboro next week in their two final games with a chance to clinch a rare repeat trip to the postseason.
Despite Donley sitting on the bench in street clothes, the Bubblers came out firing from the perimeter. They knocked down 10-of-20 in the opening half, stretching the lead to 30-13 and 33-15 before the Bulldogs closed the gap to 36-24 at the half.
“They kept making their shots [in the first half], but we came together as a team,” Pritchard said. “We have been playing as a team. We should definitely win both games.”
After the break, the Bulldogs pounded the ball inside to Pritchard, who paced the comeback. The Bulldogs finally took the lead at 42-40 and then pulled away 46-42 after buckets by Pritchard and Matt Ward.
“Halftime was the turning point. Halftime came at a good time — there was a lot of things to discuss,” Bulldogs head coach Jason Creek said. “I tried to play a junk defense by face-guarding three players, and those players were still getting open looks. We went back to what we do best, and the kids executed the game plan perfectly.
“I am so proud and love these kids to death. They fought hard. Credit [Boiling Springs], they shot the ball well. We needed this one badly.”
Drew VonStein drained six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 20 points for the Bubblers. Six different Bubblers hit 3-pointers in the contest.
“I am so proud of the effort of these kids tonight,” Bubblers head coach Joel Martin said. “We were a bit undersized tonight without Donley, but I felt our kids did a great job. It is what it is, but we only shot two foul shots tonight in the whole game, and they were in the [first] quarter. We gave up 17 foul shots — 17-2 is the difference in the game.”