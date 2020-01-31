HS Boys Basketball: Big Spring downs Boiling Springs for second time in a week behind push from Gavin Pritchard

The Bulldogs leapfrogged West York for the 16th and final spot in the 5A field with Friday night’s win. They host Halifax and Waynesboro next week in their two final games with a chance to clinch a rare repeat trip to the postseason.

Despite Donley sitting on the bench in street clothes, the Bubblers came out firing from the perimeter. They knocked down 10-of-20 in the opening half, stretching the lead to 30-13 and 33-15 before the Bulldogs closed the gap to 36-24 at the half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“They kept making their shots [in the first half], but we came together as a team,” Pritchard said. “We have been playing as a team. We should definitely win both games.”

After the break, the Bulldogs pounded the ball inside to Pritchard, who paced the comeback. The Bulldogs finally took the lead at 42-40 and then pulled away 46-42 after buckets by Pritchard and Matt Ward.

“Halftime was the turning point. Halftime came at a good time — there was a lot of things to discuss,” Bulldogs head coach Jason Creek said. “I tried to play a junk defense by face-guarding three players, and those players were still getting open looks. We went back to what we do best, and the kids executed the game plan perfectly.