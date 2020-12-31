HS Basketball: How masks and the pandemic impact ways Midstate coaches, players communicate on and off court

Now more than ever, communication, both on and off the court, will be critical as the high school basketball season looks to reset Jan. 4 after the three-week layoff from Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency mitigation orders.
In limited practice time before the pause, local teams embraced the COVID-19 guidelines necessary for indoor activities, including the mandatory requirements for masks to be worn at all times by players and coaches.
But adhering to the restrictions wasn't without its challenges.
"I think it was a mental hurdle at first that they had to wear a mask while they were practicing and playing," Big Spring boys coach Jason Creek said. "I think they've come a long way. We usually have a lot of team meetings in close quarters. We haven't done that this year. We used to meet in a classroom or the locker room after every practice. Now, we spread everyone out in the gym at the end of practice to have our team meeting."
Other coaches have had to catch themselves when they bring the team quickly together to talk before or after a drill. They've had to remind the players to social distance, so everyone isn't standing shoulder to shoulder in a tight-knit huddle. That also spreads out the team, making the message's volume and clarity a potential issue because not only are the kids masked up, but the coaching staff is also.
"The one thing I've noticed is if I'm on one side of the court and I'm communicating with one of our players, a lot of it is we got so used to reading lips," Cumberland Valley boys coach Dave Vespignani said. "I'll yell something out, and the kid may not hear me, but he can see me say it. Now with a mask on, that's not the case."
Boiling Springs' girls coach Brett Sheaffer added: "If you're a coach who talks the whole practice, now all of a sudden you're going to have to come up with a Plan B because they're not going to hear half the stuff that you say."
Coaching staffs have had to re-think the old way of barking out instructions and instead get creative with possible alternative methods of passing along the information to their players. Hand signals, whiteboards and pre-printed signs are all possibilities teams may employ from the sidelines this season.
"We're trying to figure out ways to improve communication," Sheaffer said. "We're not unique. Everyone is going to have to deal with that problem."
Creek, who is usually some level of hoarse by the end of a game, doesn't see the mask hindering his ability to get his message across to his squad because he owns up to being a "pretty loud guy." But he has seen his young, soft-spoken team struggle talking to each other on the court behind their masks.
"I think it did affect our players," the eighth-year head coach of the Bulldogs said. "We're trying to do some different things defensively, and we need to have really good communication on the floor. We want them to talk and be vocal on the court. That's a challenge for them."
As important as communication on the court is for a team's success, the discourse off it becomes even more crucial for various reasons.
During the summer and fall, programs relied on Google Hangouts and Zoom sessions to stay in touch and coordinate individual workouts, especially when teams were barred from practicing together.
During this recent winter shutdown, teams had to revert back to that and may again in the future if positive tests enact a school's COVID-19 protocols.
But the most imperative ongoing dialogue in the locker rooms and gyms is not about conditioning or preparation for the season. Instead, it has focused on the players' responsibility to maintain the sanctity of their basketball bubbles to give them the best chance to complete their scheduled slate of games.
"I've talked to them about things they're doing outside of basketball," Big Spring girls coach Randy Jones said. "I don't want to be disrespectful, but we know the ones that follow the rules and the ones that don't. Right now, we want to be surrounded by those people that follow the rules. We have to do our part if we want to play."
Vespignani made the expectations and seriousness of the situation well known before Cumberland Valley's tryouts.
"If doing some of the things that normal teenagers would do is more important [to you], we're not going to hold that against you," the Eagles' third-year coach said. "But if you're going to be a member of our program this year, you're going to have to sacrifice for the guy next to you.
"If we're going to make this work, we have to do everything we can not to be vulnerable to losing somebody or shutting our entire group down. At some point, we may have someone test positive. That's the reality of what is going on around us. But if it's going to happen, let it happen for something we can't necessarily control. Eliminate the things you can stay away from."
Boiling Springs is well aware of the possibilities and consequences. Three out of four Bubbler girls basketball seniors also played a fall sport that had to quarantine, losing games, and even in the case of field hockey, forfeiting a District 3 playoff berth.
"It's even more real for them than it is for me because they've already gone through it," Sheaffer said. "I think they take it really seriously. They understand this more than your average 17-18 year old would. I think they are acting more mature than a lot of adults in the situation. That shows the kind of young ladies they are and the leadership they provide."
With that comes the emotional rollercoaster of a tenuous season where things seem to change day by day and even hour by hour in some cases.
Coaches who typically plan the entire season out in meticulous detail have had to pivot to weekly plans often written in pencil — to adjust on the fly. It's just one more stressor to add to a typical student-athlete's plate in the middle of a global pandemic.
"The kids have been great," Mechanicsburg boys coach Bob Strickler said. "They've been understanding and flexible. I haven't sensed frustration out of them yet, but I think they're getting accustomed to the world we live in presently."
"We worry about their state of mind and mental health. It's important to all of them, or otherwise, they wouldn't play, but my kids also have to understand their health and safety has to be priority number one, too."
Before a regular-season game even tips off, it's a welcome dose of perspective during these trying times.
"We're as competitive as anyone else, but I think we also understand that this year the wins and losses are not the biggest focus," Sheaffer said. "We're trying to keep the physical and mental health of our young ladies up during a difficult time."