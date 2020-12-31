HS Basketball: How masks and pandemic are impacting ways coaches, players communicate on and off court

Now more than ever, communication, both on and off the court, will be critical as the high school basketball season looks to reset Jan. 4 after the three-week layoff from Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency mitigation orders.

In limited practice time before the pause, local teams embraced the COVID-19 guidelines necessary for indoor activities, including the mandatory requirements for masks to be worn at all times by players and coaches.

But adhering to the restrictions wasn't without its challenges.

"I think it was a mental hurdle at first that they had to wear a mask while they were practicing and playing," Big Spring boys coach Jason Creek said. "I think they've come a long way. We usually have a lot of team meetings in close quarters. We haven't done that this year. We used to meet in a classroom or the locker room after every practice. Now, we spread everyone out in the gym at the end of practice to have our team meeting."

Other coaches have had to catch themselves when they bring the team quickly together to talk before or after a drill. They've had to remind the players to social distance, so everyone isn't standing shoulder to shoulder in a tight-knit huddle. That also spreads out the team, making the message's volume and clarity a potential issue because not only are the kids masked up, but the coaching staff is also.