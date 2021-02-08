HS Basketball: District 3 release championship brackets, dates for boys and girls

District 3 released the boys and girls basketball championships schedule Monday morning.

Playoffs will begin with girls first round games in Class 6A on March 2, Class 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A on March 3, and Class 2A on March 5. Championship games will be March 10 (Class 2A and 3A), March 11 (6A) and March 12 (1A, 4A and 5A).

Boys first round games in Class 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A begin March 2, and Class 6A and 2A on March 4. Championship games will be March 9 (Class 2A and 3A), March 11 (1A, 4A and 5A) and March 12 (6A).

Because the pandemic has altered the winter schedule, the tournament will end the same weekend as the state wrestling championships. The PIAA basketball championships are expected to begin the week after the District 3 championships, but dates have not been finalized yet.

All games throughout the postseason will be played at the home sites of each matchup's higher seed, including the championship game.

The number of teams that will qualify for the district playoffs in each classification are: Class 1A (10), 2A (4), 3A (8), 4A (10), 5A (16) and 6A (12). Only the champions of each classification will advance to the PIAA championships. There will be no consolation games this season.