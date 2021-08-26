HS Basketball: Big Spring's Laney Noreika heading south, announces commitment to Flagler College

Big Spring girls basketball’s Laney Noreika won’t be staying in the Keystone State after her storied high school career with the Bulldogs.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Noreika announced her official commitment to Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. Her decision comes three months after receiving her first offer from Shippensburg University. She visited Flagler Aug. 1, according to a post on her Twitter.

The Bulldog forward chooses the Saints program over offers from Shippensburg, Shepherd University, Goldey-Beacom College, Assumption University, the University of South Carolina Aiken, the College of Saint Rose and Robert Wesleyan College. Flagler finished its 2020-21 campaign with a 7-7 record.

In her junior season, Noreika averaged 14 points per game, marshaled the Bulldogs to a 15-4 record and a District Three Class 4A semifinals berth, falling to District Three powerhouse Delone Catholic 58-29. She was an All-Sentinel girls basketball honorable mention last winter.

Noreika also enters her third season (fourth overall) on the pitch this fall with Big Spring field hockey.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

