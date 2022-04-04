HS Baseball: Red Land head coach Nate Ebbert gets 200th win, Cumberland Valley's hot start and other local notes

The Red Land baseball team has earned its share of accolades over the last several years.

On Friday, the Patriots added another to their collective list, as head coach Nate Ebbert captured his 200th career win, a 16-0 blanking of Dover.

In Friday’s five-inning affair, Red Land collected 11 hits over 30 at-bats. Cooper Artley smacked his first home run of the young season while Evan Keefer and Chandler Schmoyer drove in two runs each. Schmoyer teamed with Landon Henline on the mound to toss a one-hit shutout.

Through the first week of play, the Patriots sit at 3-0, adding wins over Chambersburg (7-1) and Altoona (7-4).

Eagles are soaring

Alongside its Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe in Red Land, Cumberland Valley has turned the key to early-season success thus far with a 3-0 start.

The Eagles have struck for 17 runs across their three-game slate, but more than anything, pitching has been the key to their undefeated start. Jason Madrak has two complete games for CV — a 6-0 shutout against Northern in the Eagles’ season opener March 25 and a 2-1 win over Cedar Cliff Saturday. Through his two starts, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania commit has struck out 11 batters, scattered eight hits and issued three walks.

Offensively, leadoff man and West Virginia University pledge Logan Sauve has accented the Eagles’ success at the plate. The CV senior batted 3-for-8 with three RBIs and five walks.

Cumberland Valley’s second win of the spring came against Mifflin County in a 9-4 decision.

Other fast starts

Despite dropping Saturday’s affair to Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff has rattled off four wins to collect a 4-1 record. The victories came against Central Dauphin East (9-1), Waynesboro (4-0), Altoona (13-3) and Hershey (13-1). Will Stambaugh has been the Colts’ ace pitcher while Chase Buch services as the offensive catalyst.

Mechanicsburg bounced back in a big way following a season-opening loss to Central Dauphin. The Wildcats have strung together three straight wins, including a pair of shutouts. Luke Morgan dealt the first shutout of the season in a 9-0 triumph over CD East with a complete game one-hitter and 13 strikeouts. Will Hummel (11 strikeouts in six innings) and Cody Fey combined for the other shutout, a 3-0 decision against Northeastern. In the batter’s box, Duke University commit Jeff Lougee is batting .615 with a .722 on-base percentage, two doubles, a home run, six runs scored and four RBIs.

Camp Hill is another undefeated local team — sitting at 1-0 — after topping Trinity Wednesday 1-0. Junior right-hander Luke Parise worked 6 1/3 innings and fanned 12 batters. The Lions have only played one game due to several weather-related postponements.

Northern is 3-1 to start its 2022 campaign, snagging wins over Northeastern (4-1), Shippensburg (10-6) and Big Spring (11-8). East Pennsboro is 2-0 with victories over Northern Lebanon (4-1) and Harrisburg (15-4).

STANDINGS

Through April 3

Commonwealth Division

Red Land 1-0 Commonwealth (3-0 overall)

Cumberland Valley 1-0 (3-0)

Central Dauphin 1-0 (2-0)

Cedar Cliff 1-1 (4-1)

State College 0-0 (1-1)

Chambersburg 0-2 (1-2)

Mifflin County 0-1 (0-1)

Altoona 0-2 (0-2)

Keystone Division

Mechanicsburg 2-0 Keystone (3-1 overall)

Lower Dauphin 2-0 (2-2)

Carlisle 1-1 (2-2)

Susquehanna Township 1-1 (1-1)

Palmyra 1-1 (1-3)

Hershey 0-1 (0-1)

Bishop McDevitt 0-1 (0-3)

CD East 0-2 (0-3)

Colonial Division

Northern 2-0 Colonial (3-1 overall)

West Perry 1-1 (3-1)

James Buchanan 1-0 (2-0)

Waynesboro 1-0 (2-1)

Shippensburg 0-1 (2-1)

Greencastle-Antrim 1-0 (1-0)

Boiling Springs 0-2 (0-3)

Big Spring 0-2 (0-3)

Capital Division

East Pennsboro 1-0 Capital (2-0 overall)

Camp Hill 1-0 (1-0)

Middletown 1-0 (2-1)

Trinity 1-1 (2-2)

Steelton-Highspire 0-0 (0-1)

Harrisburg 0-1 (0-1)

Milton Hershey 0-2 (0-3)

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

