Good vs. great: What separates the best bigs, like Trinity's Lauren Trumpy, from the rest is versatility and range

Lauren Trumpy’s genetics and family upbringing gave her a head start, but at Trinity she’s surrounded by assistant coaches who were all former bigs themselves.
Miranda Nixon, who played at Holy Cross, works the most with Trumpy, but Kevin O’Brien and Amy Jacobs were also post players.
What separates a good big from a great big, Trumpy’s parents said, is versatility and a perimeter game. Centers can no longer play exclusively with their back to the basket in the low post — they have to be able to step out and shoot, put the ball on the floor and run in transition.
“I’ve talked to her about this a lot,” said her mother, Adrianne Trumpy, herself close to 6 feet tall, who played for a Northern Virginia catholic school stocked with future collegiate talent before she went to RMU.
Watch Trumpy play, and you don’t just see a statuesque center.
She has top-level footwork on offense and defense, can play back-to-the-basket or face-up a defender, runs well in transition, sees the court like a guard and can hit open teammates with ease. She’s an elite defender because of her size, but also because of her footwork and instincts.
Britten likes that Trumpy has an offensive arsenal that includes an ability to go left or right to the rim, an up-and-under move, a baby hook and a “really nice, soft [shooting] touch.”
“The great thing about Lauren is she finally understands that scoring is easy — anyone can score, she’s got to be a good leader,” her father, Jason Trumpy, said. “You can be a really, really good player at your size and you don’t have to score 30 a game.”
Perhaps surprisingly, she and others think she could actually play an even more physical game.
Adrianne would like to see her daughter use her physical advantages more and be willing to shoot more.
“I think right now the biggest thing I have to work on is going in to the basket stronger,” Trumpy said. “I always ask people to push me whenever I go up for layups in practice.”
Britten believes she’ll only get stronger once she gets into a proper college weight room.
And Trumpy is not limited to scoring in the paint. While she’s not asked to shoot much from deep, Britten said she’s more than capable of knocking down a 3. It’s an aspect of her game her coach and parents think will only improve with time.
“Honestly, I think she kind of needs to stay the course she’s doing. She does need to broaden her game a little bit and step out,” Jason said. “What that does to a college offense is astounding.”
It’s all those physical and mental skills that could make her a handful during the state playoffs, which begin 7 p.m. Friday with a Class 3A quarterfinal matchup at home game against District 11 champion Notre Dame-Green Pond.
