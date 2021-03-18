Good vs. great: What separates the best bigs, like Trinity's Lauren Trumpy, from the rest is versatility and range

“The great thing about Lauren is she finally understands that scoring is easy — anyone can score, she’s got to be a good leader,” her father, Jason Trumpy, said. “You can be a really, really good player at your size and you don’t have to score 30 a game.”

Perhaps surprisingly, she and others think she could actually play an even more physical game.

Adrianne would like to see her daughter use her physical advantages more and be willing to shoot more.

“I think right now the biggest thing I have to work on is going in to the basket stronger,” Trumpy said. “I always ask people to push me whenever I go up for layups in practice.”

Britten believes she’ll only get stronger once she gets into a proper college weight room.

And Trumpy is not limited to scoring in the paint. While she’s not asked to shoot much from deep, Britten said she’s more than capable of knocking down a 3. It’s an aspect of her game her coach and parents think will only improve with time.

“Honestly, I think she kind of needs to stay the course she’s doing. She does need to broaden her game a little bit and step out,” Jason said. “What that does to a college offense is astounding.”