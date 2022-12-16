Unbeaten Cumberland Valley girls basketball answers challenge from Carlisle

Handed one-sided losses in its most recent games against Cumberland Valley, Carlisle fought back Friday night at the Eagle Dome. The Herd cut a double-digit deficit down to four before the Eagles made plays late to escape with a 52-45 victory in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash.

“Carlisle is going to surprise some teams this year,” Cumberland Valley coach Bill Wolf said. “They hustle and they can shoot, and they play defense. We just missed too many foul shots (11 of 23), and too many shots in the paint.”

Under head coach Kesley Stasyszn, Carlisle (3-3, 1-1 Commonwealth) has built up its program with higher participation and has picked up wins while trying to close the gap against the conference’s top teams.

Carlisle hit four three-pointers late in the third and early fourth to cut the deficit to six, at 39-33 and later cut the Eagle lead to 41-37. From there, the Eagles got a late push from Alexa Holcomb, who secured a rebound and put it back as part of a key three-point play to extend the Cumberland Valley lead.

Cara Morrison hit three of six foul shots and a key jumper to help the Eagles down the stretch.

Trailing 6-4 early, the Eagles (5-0, 3-0 Commonwealth) capitalized on Carlisle turnovers and missed shots to take a 14-0 run and open the lead to 18-6.

“The scoring drought and the turnovers hurt us early,” Stasyszyn said, “especially that nine minutes without scoring. In the second half, we rallied and hit some shots and were right there with them, but the offensive rebounds hurt us.”

Leading 18-6, the Eagles took a turn with a cold spell, missing their next seven shots and allowing the Herd some chances. Desi White hit a jumper from the wing, ending a Herd nine-minute scoring drought. The Herd cut the lead to 18-11, but a Kate Berra jumper gave the Eagles a 20-11 halftime lead.

Jill Jekot took over the game for Cumberland Valley in the third quarter. She scored 11 points in the first part of the quarter to extend the lead.

“We don’t have that big scorer like Jekot,” Stasyszyn said, “but if each of our kids can score double digits, we will be OK. We have some things to clean up.”

Ryleigh Poole drained two and Desi White and Yaz-Abu-Aiadeh each hit one for the Herd. Karrine Beamer had a huge three-point opportunity in the Herd rally.

White led the Herd with 11, Rhyan Mitchell added 10 while Abu-Aiadeh had eight and Poole added six.

In the end, Jekot and Holcomb hit key shots, and Sienna Manns came down with big rebounds to stifle the Herd rally.

“If you hit 40% of your shots, you should win 90% of the time,” Wolf said. “We hit 32% and we were lucky to get out of here with a win tonight.”

Jekot led the Eagles with 23, while Sienna Manns and Morrison each tallied seven points. Manns had nine rebounds, while Jekot added eight boards.

The Eagles leave Saturday night for a tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they will play three games in the United Bank Holiday Invitational.

Photos: Cumberland Valley top North Allegheny in 2 OTs in PIAA girls basketball