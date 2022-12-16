Unbeaten Cumberland Valley girls basketball answers challenge from Carlisle

Handed one-sided losses in its most recent games against Cumberland Valley, Carlisle fought back Friday night at the Eagle Dome. The Herd cut a double-digit deficit down to four before the Eagles made plays late to escape with a 52-45 victory in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash.
“Carlisle is going to surprise some teams this year,” Cumberland Valley coach Bill Wolf said. “They hustle and they can shoot, and they play defense. We just missed too many foul shots (11 of 23), and too many shots in the paint.”
Under head coach Kesley Stasyszn, Carlisle (3-3, 1-1 Commonwealth) has built up its program with higher participation and has picked up wins while trying to close the gap against the conference’s top teams.
Carlisle hit four three-pointers late in the third and early fourth to cut the deficit to six, at 39-33 and later cut the Eagle lead to 41-37. From there, the Eagles got a late push from Alexa Holcomb, who secured a rebound and put it back as part of a key three-point play to extend the Cumberland Valley lead.
Cara Morrison hit three of six foul shots and a key jumper to help the Eagles down the stretch.
Trailing 6-4 early, the Eagles (5-0, 3-0 Commonwealth) capitalized on Carlisle turnovers and missed shots to take a 14-0 run and open the lead to 18-6.
“The scoring drought and the turnovers hurt us early,” Stasyszyn said, “especially that nine minutes without scoring. In the second half, we rallied and hit some shots and were right there with them, but the offensive rebounds hurt us.”
Leading 18-6, the Eagles took a turn with a cold spell, missing their next seven shots and allowing the Herd some chances. Desi White hit a jumper from the wing, ending a Herd nine-minute scoring drought. The Herd cut the lead to 18-11, but a Kate Berra jumper gave the Eagles a 20-11 halftime lead.