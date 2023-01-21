Trinity's Mandy Roman scores 1,000th career point in Shamrocks' setback at York Catholic

Trinity’s Mandy Roman scored 14 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the Shamrocks’ 58-47 nonleague loss at York Catholic Saturday.

The senior guard, committed to play at Division II Frostburg State, reached the milestone with four minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Sammi McAuliffe denied the Irish with a steal in the lane and set up a transition play with a pass to senior Alina Torchia, who forwarded the ball to Roman for a driving basket that cut York Catholic’s early lead to 8-7.

Roman joined Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot in reaching the 1,000-point threshold this season.

The Shamrocks called timeout and swarmed their teammate after the basket. They presented Roman with balloon numerals, a bouquet and a pair of signs to congratulate her o the accomplishment.

York Catholic (14-3) answered the accolade with a 14-0 run to stretch its lead to 22-7 by the end of the first quarter and held Trinity scoreless until 67 seconds had elapsed in the second quarter. Trinity (10-7) managed to cut the lead back to single digits on a Roman basket with 1:10 remaining. Meredith Smith led a trio of Irish scorers in double figures with 18 points in the team’s eighth straight win. Trinity’s Emma Kostelac-Lauer led all scorers with 19 points. Trinity returns to its home court Tuesday with a Mid-Penn Capital Division game against East Pennsboro.

