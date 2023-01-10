Trinity girls basketball stuns Bishop McDevitt behind Mandy Roman's 18 points, game-winning shot

Through the first 10 games of the girls basketball season, Trinity took its swings and its lumps to a 6-4 record and the fringes of the distant, but fast-approaching, District 3 playoff conversation. The Shamrocks stayed afloat and held their own but searched, in vain, for sustained momentum in the first month of play.

But with the score tied in the final seconds of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Capital Division clash with rival Bishop McDevitt, a lane opened in the Trinity gym, and Mandy Roman drove into it.

Roman, the Shamrocks’ 5-foot, 6-inch senior point guard, swung wide and sliced between a pair of defenders before lifting the go-ahead shot off the glass and into the basket. McDevitt’s final attempt at an answer fell short of the rim, and the Shamrocks celebrated an emotional, come-from-behind, 40-38 victory.

“That meant everything to me,” Roman said. “I remember last year, I had the opportunity for the same shot, and I didn’t make it (in a 30-29 loss to McDevitt). I didn’t leave the parking lot until an hour later. All the cars were gone. I just remember feeling like I never want to feel that again. I made sure I got it done tonight.”

Before Roman got it done, and before she followed a game-high 18-point performance with a leaping punch into the air to celebrate with her teammates at midcourt, Shamrocks (7-4, 6-0 Capital) had to erase a deficit that grew as large as 13 points in the second half.

“They are just a tremendously determined, tremendously gritty group of girls that did not want to lose this game,” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said. “They made good decisions. When they didn’t make a good decision, they didn’t pout about it. They just gave it everything they could on both ends of the floor.”

The Crusaders (8-2, 5-1) had built their lead with composure and confidence and momentum-seizing runs at the end of each of the first two quarters. Kayla Culver scored six points in the final 2:41 of the first quarter, and Sophia Formica, who led the Crusaders with 13 points, hit back-to-back 3s from more than a step behind the arc in the second quarter. McDevitt also feasted on second-chance opportunities at the rim and capitalized on the opportunities that slipped out of the Shamrocks’ hands, through missed layups and free throws, to take a 30-17 lead into halftime.

“For me personally, and probably the rest of the team, this was the game,” Roman said. “We wanted this game more than anything. It was like, ‘eye on the prize.’ We wanted it so bad.”

In the third quarter, Shamrock shots began to fall with more consistency. Natalie Freed and Emma Kostelac-Lauer hit 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Trinity stymied the McDevitt attack with a switch to zone defense.

“When they went zone, we were rushing too much,” Crusader coach Joel Falcone said. “We were kind of throwing some lazy passes against the zone. Give them credit. They made an adjustment, and it worked. We let it get away from us a little bit.”

Roman’s drive with 4:50 to play put the Shamrocks ahead for the first time since the middle stages of the first quarter. Five of the Frostburg State commit's six field goals Tuesday gave Trinity a lead. The last one came on a play called out of a Trinity timeout with 17.7 seconds remaining and the score tied at 38. The Shamrocks had worked on end-of-game plays from the sideline at Monday’s practice.

“It was originally supposed to go to Natalie,” Roman said. “The pass wasn’t there, so I took my shot.”

Roman's shot not only gave the Shamrocks their fifth victory over their last six games, but it punctuated the team's biggest emotional swing of the season with nonleague tests against Berks Catholic (Jan. 14) and Mechancisburg (Feb. 6) mixed in with the back half of the Capital Division slate still ahead of them.

“I really think in that second half, once we got a little momentum, they weren’t going to let it go," Britten said. "That’s for sure.”

