The Trinity girls basketball team had played on the postseason bubble for the final few weeks of the regular season, qualifying for the district tournament as the No. 8 team in a Class 4A field that took 10. The Shamrocks had to battle back through the district consolation rounds after a quarterfinal loss to Delone Catholic. But they fought and survived and advanced.

Saturday’s state tournament opener at Central Columbia was more of the same.

Trinity rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to knock off the host Bluejays 46-45 in overtime. The program’s first Class 4A victory in the state tournament earns the Shamrocks (18-10) a trip to the second round and a game against District 12 runner-up Aldrenreid Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

“It seems like it’s been the same kind of thing over the last couple of games,” Trinity coach Kristi Britten said over the phone, “but the girls found a way.”

They found a way with leading scorer Mandy Roman fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Natalie Freed netted Trinity’s only points of the extra period on a 3-pointer that made the difference in the scoring column.

“She did a little bit of everything out there,” Britten said of Freed, the junior guard/forward. “She had that 3-pointer. She drove to the basket for us. She made a bunch of mid-range jumpers.”

Along with Freed’s game-high 20 points, Roman scorer 11, and Emma Kostelac-Lauer added seven points, all of them in the fourth quarter. Sammi McAuliffe added had four points to go along with 11 rebounds that helped the Shamrocks gain an edge.

“Sammi’s been one of our steadiest players over the last dozen games,” Britten said, emphasizing McAuliffe’s rebounding and shot-blocking abilities.

McAuliffe helped the Shamrocks stem the momentum built by the Bluejays (23-4), who took a four point lead into halftime and stretched it to nine with a 5-0 run to start the third quarter. Trinity whittled it back down to four by the end of the period and sent the game to overtime with the score tied at 43.

“It was a really gutsy performance by our girls,” Britten said.

