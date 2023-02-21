Halfway through the third quarter, it appeared Trinity had its District 3 Class 4A first-round matchup with Northern Lebanon well under control with a 32-12 lead. But the Vikings, led by sophomore Olivia Shutter, refused to have their season end without a fight.

Northern Lebanon closed the period on a 10-0 run carrying momentum into the final quarter, where the Vikings kept chipping away at the deficit. When Haley Sheroky banked in a 3-pointer with a little over a minute remaining in regulation, Trinity still led the contest by five points, but the margin was the tightest it had been since the first quarter.

Shutter single-handedly kept the Vikings within striking distance, pouring in 14 of her game-leading 20 points in the second half. So when the sophomore ran off a curl, freeing herself up for a drive down the lane, Northern Lebanon appeared on the precipice of cutting into the lead even further.

But Trinity’s Mandy Roman rotated off her assignment before elevating all of her 5-foot-6 frame to block Shutter’s shot, ending the Vikings’ chances as Trinity persevered with the 38-33 victory to advance in the District 3 postseason.

“That’s all personal because I didn’t think they should have been that close to us,” Roman said. “So I just wanted to prove my point that, you know, that’s the end of the game. I was glad I was able to do that.”

Trinity (15-8), looking for its 18th District title and third straight, opened the game in a 1-3-1 zone that stymied Northern Lebanon into numerous turnovers, including multiple lane violations and five-second calls. The Shamrocks’ suffocating defense paid dividends as they raced to a double-digit lead.

“It was huge because we have had a tendency to take too long to get going,” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said. “One of the things we talked about today in the locker room was we’ve got to change that. We can’t take six, eight, 10 minutes to get our motors going. So I think that they did a really nice job with that.”

But when forward Sammi McAuliffe went out with her second foul, the Shamrocks struggled to stay in their offensive rhythm and lost the junior’s presence down low on the blocks.

“She is an absolute presence in the paint offensively and defensively,” Britten said. “Offensively, she’s quiet, and then suddenly, she comes alive when we need her. And her timing defensively is really good. She’s long and lanky and, for the most part, straight up, so it’s hard to penetrate on her.”

In its first season at Class 4A, Trinity advances to the quarterfinals to face top-seeded Delone Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday. The Shamrocks lost to the Squires 37-28 in nonleague action in early December.

“We definitely have to be more consistent,” Britten said. “Tonight, we played great, and then we hit a lull. Then we were able to piece it together at the end, but I don’t feel like we finished strong. So I think we have to play 32 minutes consistently.”

Northern Lebanon (13-10) outscored Trinity 21-6 in the final 12 minutes but came up short as Shutter scored 20 and Sheroky added 9 in the losing effort for Ken Battistelli’s Vikings squad.

McAuliffe and Emma Kostelac-Lauer led Trinity with 10 points, while Roman and Natalie Freed chipped in eight each.

“We did some scouting, and we knew what we were walking into,” Roman said. “We knew they were undersized, so we knew we could take advantage of that. I’m glad we did. It was a little scary at the end.”

