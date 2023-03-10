When the players assembled around the circle before the opening tipoff, it was apparent Cedar Cliff had the size advantage over visiting Garnet Valley in their PIAA Class 6A girls basketball first-round matchup on Friday evening.

It became even more noticeable when Garnet Valley's lone 6-footer, Haylie Adamski, stayed on the top and wings of the Jaguars' defensive sets and brought the ball up on their offensive end.

Ultimately, Cedar Cliff's height and touch around the basket were too much for Garnet Valley, as the Colts cruised to a 45-28 victory. Cedar Cliff converted 16 of its 18 field goals within three feet of the basket as the Colts made a coordinated effort to pound the ball down low.

In the opening quarter, neither side settled in. Both played at a frenetic pace, forcing numerous turnovers on both ends. Despite its size, Garnet Valley contested every possession, and the referees allowed the physical play without a whistle.

"They let everything go," Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant said. "The grab and hold, and everything. I told them to stay focused and not get caught up in the calls. Play their game, and then they finally settled in and did what they needed to do."

Senior Alexis Buie was the difference maker for Cedar Cliff (27-0) in the second quarter, reeling off seven points while Olivia Jones sat on the bench with three fouls. Behind the scoring outburst from Buie and strong defense, the Colts built a 20-11 halftime lead. Garnet Valley went scoreless for nearly seven minutes to start the period, managing only two free throws from Adamski.

"We knew coming into it that we had a height advantage," Buie said. "In the first quarter, we let it slip away from us. We didn't really use it as much. But in the second quarter, we saw we could take advantage of that."

Garnet Valley (15-13), playing without injured starting point guard Kylie Mulholland, struggled to get anything going on offense. Adamski, the Jaguars' leading scorer averaging over 16 points a game, was held to only six, as Jones, Ella Frey and Taylor Ferraro limited the sophomore to one field goal and four free throws.

"We made a concerted effort to force her right," Weyant said. "Keep somebody in front of them, and then our bigs could slough off a little to give extra help. The girls that had that job played really well."

With Garnet Valley keying on Buie down on the blocks, Cedar Cliff turned to its other 6-foot-2 forward, Kathryn Sansom. The junior lit up the scoreboard for 11 of her game-leading 13 points in the second half as she scored from close range or drew a foul.

"It was just me getting in my groove," Sansom said. "I had to step up since Olivia and Taylor were in foul trouble, and they're some of our main scorers."

Buie finished with 10 points, Jones kicked in 9, and Sydney Weyant added 7 in the Colts' win. Savannah Saunders led Garnet Valley with 8 points, while Mia Zebley had 7.

With the victory over District 1's No. 12 seed, Cedar Cliff advances to the second round to face Upper Dublin, District 1's No. 6 seed, next Tuesday at a neutral site to be determined. The Colts, semifinalists last season, are using that experience to their benefit as they advance through the tournament, hoping to bring home the gold.

"It's quick turnarounds, and we've got to be focused," Weyant said. "It's good that we went through that last year. It was such a whirlwind that we didn't take it all in until the very end. But now they can return to that experience and bring that back up, and I think we'll be fine."

