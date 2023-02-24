MCSHERRYSTOWN — Top-seeded Delone Catholic has been known for its defensive prowess over the years, and the Squirettes' game plan was simple heading into Friday's District 3 Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal: contain Trinity's Natalie Freed and Emma Kostelac-Lauer at the arc and in the paint.

The Shamrock duo combined for one field goal, and the Squirettes walked away with a 39-25 victory at Delone.

Delone Catholic (23-2) will face Eastern York, a 59-57 quarterfinal winner over James Buchanan, on Monday at Delone while the Shamrocks will make the trek to James Buchanan for a consolation game Tuesday with the season, and a spot in the state tournament, on the line.

“I thought we played pretty good defense, but we couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” said Shamrock coach Kristi Britten.

The Squirettes defeated Trinity 39-28 in an earlier meeting this season. Trinity took an early 5-4 lead Friday on buckets by Sammi McAuliffe and Alina Torchia, but Delone rolled back behind 3-pointers by Lauren Knoblock and Brielle Baughman. Trinity's Mandy Roman scored twice, and Lucy Broadrick added one to pull the Shamrocks within two at 15-13 despite early turnovers.

But then Delone tallied eight points in 22 seconds just prior to the end of the first half. Megan Jacoby hit a 3, stole a pass and found Kathryn Schwarz for a bucket and then hit a shot from about 30 feet at the buzzer.

“That eight-point run gave us some separation and some momentum going into the second half,” said Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode. “We had 20 turnovers, and some of it was what they were doing, but many were unforced errors. I have been stressed since Tuesday because I don’t like to play tough teams. Trinity is a very tough team, but their record doesn’t show that. Roman and Torchia are so tough defensively, they make it difficult on us.”

Delone maintained that lead despite several turnovers and missed shots that led to Trinity chances. The Shamrocks were zero for seven from 3-point range, and the only shots they hit from outside 5 feet were the five they made from the free-throw line.

“We had our chances," Britten said. "That eight-point run just before the half was the difference. Our lack of offense and our turnovers made it tough to win tonight."

Trinity cut the deficit to eight on a couple of occasions, but just couldn’t get any closer.

McAuliffe led the ‘Rocks with eight points while Roman added six. Freed tallied four foul shots and Torchia added two points, and sustained a black eye thanks to an errant, incidental and inavertent elbow.

Schwarz led the Squirettes with 15, and Jacoby tallied 13 while finding open shooters with extra passes. Delone knocked down four 3-pointers, all in the opening 16 minutes.

