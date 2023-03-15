NEW HOLLAND — Trinity girls basketball head coach Kristi Britten and her tried and tested Shamrocks could finally take a breath with about a minute remaining in their PIAA Class 4A second-round game against Audenried Wednesday at Garden Spot High School.

Coming off a fifth-place finish in a grind of a District 3 tournament and a 46-45 overtime victory in the first round of states on the road at Central Columbia, the Shamrocks had traded runs with the District 12 runner-up Rockets. But with a team-high 18-point performance from freshman guard Emma Kostelac-Lauer, an early surge in the second half and a commitment to the game plan down the stretch, Trinity had opened up a sufficient lead. Audenried peeled back, the green-clad Shamrock supporters applauded, and Trinity extended its first foray into the Class 4A state tournament with a 67-50 victory.

Trinity, which lost in the Class 3A second round in 2022, advances to face Scranton Prep – a 51-47 winner over Nazareth Wednesday – in the Class 4A quarterfinals Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

“They’ve gone after it,” Britten said of her players. “They haven’t just sat back and kind of crossed their fingers. They have worked for it. They’ve clawed back after having some pretty big deficits in some of these big games. And tonight, when we did take control and we did have a reasonable lead, they were composed. They played good team ball.”

Wednesday, when Trinity’s largest deficit stood at nine late in the second quarter, Kostelac-Lauer provided a steadying presence for the Shamrocks (19-10) with a personal 7-0 run to help her team stay within four at the end of the half.

“Once you get that,” Kostelac-Lauer said, “it just gives you a lot of confidence. It’s like, ‘Alright, let’s go.’”

That confidence carried the freshman into an 11-point second half. With 2:21 left in the third quarter, she drove to her left at the top of the key, charged inside the 3-point line and flicked in a left-handed shot to tie the game at 37.

The Shamrocks, who had opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run, never trailed again.

“She kind of flies under the radar,” Britten said of Kostelac-Lauer. “She’s very quiet, but then when we need her, she musters up this confidence, and she makes things happen.”

The Rockets (21-7) had scored in spurts throughout the contest behind 21 points from sophomore guard Shayla Smith, who led all scorers, and 15 from junior forward Aniyah Howard. But after Trinity took a 44-39 lead at the end of the third quarter, on a Mandy Roman basket and a 3-pointer from Natalie in the final 1:11, the Rockets couldn’t close the gap.

“Basketball is 85% mental,” said Audenried coach Kevin Slaughter. “We have a lot of talent on our team, a lot of kids with some skill, but mentally, sometimes, we can go into the tank. … They just went on a run, and our kids just went dead for about four minutes.”

Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe played a key role with her presence inside. Along with her 14 points, the junior forward grabbed a slew of rebounds, registered a pair of blocks and used her size to take up space in the lane against the Audenried attack.

“She has been a determining factor for us, particularly in the postseason,” Britten said of McAuliffe. “She’s such a presence in the paint, offensively and defensively. People have to alter their shot to get over her. She’s pulling down rebounds. She’s hitting her shots in the paint. She’s been a difference maker.”

Close 1 of 10 Photos: Cedar Cliff pulls away from Trinity in Mid-Penn girls basketball semifinal Action shots from the Colts' win over the Shamrocks in a Mid-Penn girls basketball semifinal Tuesday night at Big Spring High School. 1 of 10