Cedar Cliff’s Sydney Weyant stood in front of the Colts bench, dribbling the ball as the final seconds melted away on Thursday’s Mid-Penn girls basketball title game at Cumberland Valley. Her teammates on the bench, and on the court, soaked in the satisfaction of a 50-36 win over Altoona, the program’s second consecutive conference title, and another notch in Cedar Cliff’s season-long unbeaten streak.

But at the final buzzer, amid the cheers from the Cedar Cliff backers in blue, and a “back to back” chant from the student section above the adjacent end line, the Colts nodded their heads, acknowledged each other with subtle hugs and high fives and walked over to the handshake line toward the next stage of the postseason.

“Individually, it’s super cool,” said senior forward Alexis Buie, who transferred to Cedar Cliff from Central Dauphin. “I’ve never won a Mid-Penn championship. That’s really exciting. As a team, I think this is another stepping stone for us. We’re playing for something much bigger than this. Not that this isn’t big, but we’re dreaming big.”

Buie anchored the big-dreaming Colts (23-0) in a stalwart defensive effort from the Mid-Penn Keystone champions. She complemented her eight points with 13 rebounds, many of them on the defensive end to snuff out any second-chance opportunities for the Mountain Lions.

“Before we got off the bus, I told them the only thing we’re worried about is defense and rebounds for 32 minutes,” said Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant, “and they really bought into that tonight.”

Complementing Cedar Cliff’s inside size from the 6-2 Buie and 6-2 junior forward Kathryn Sansom, the Colts’ trio of guards – Weyant, senior Taylor Ferraro and sophomore Olivia Jones – attacked Altoona’s triple threat up top in Melana Eyer, Zaelinh Nguyen-Moore and Brooklyn Barron.

“Taylor, O and Syd all had tough assignments tonight," Scott Weyant said. “They all did extremely well. Taylor was all over (Eyer), who’s a great scorer. The catalyst for that team is (Nguyen-Moore), and O shut her down most of the night.”

The defensive effort stifled the Commonwealth Division champion Mountain Lions (15-9), holding them to two first-quarter points and just nine points in the first half.

“Their size caused a lot of problems,” Altoona coach Chris Fleegle said. “It wasn’t just their two bigs. It was Olivia. She’s a handful in there. She’ posting up my 5-5 guard and causing problems.”

Jones extended Altoona’s problems to the other end of the floor, attacking the Altoona basket to the tune of 17 points to lead all scorers and complement 11 rebounds. Jones and Ferraro registered three assists each in a first-half run that stretched the lead to 25-9 by halftime.

“If we would have got off the bus a little bit better,” Fleegle said, “I think it would have been a more competitive game … but our first two quarters, I don’t think we got off the bus as well as we should.”

The Mountain Lions – starting two sophomores and a freshman – had learned how to punch back throughout their run to the conference championship game. Altoona had lost Barron to a leg injury before the season and lost their first four games before coming back to claim the program’s first Commonwealth Division crown.

“We just decided, after the 0-4 start, that we were going to take it one step at a time,” Fleegle said. “We were going to compete in conference play. Then we started to get toward the end of the year, and it was like, ‘OK, we’re tied for the lead. Let’s just keep going.’ They had an outstanding year, and there’s still a lot of good things to come from this group for the rest of the season.”

Facing a mountain of a deficit in Thursday’s conference final, Altoona clawed back behind Lanie Wilt’s team-high 13 points. They pulled within 12 points in the final minute of the third quarter before an and-one from Jones sparked an 8-0 Cedar Cliff run.

“They’re very physical inside getting boards,” Jones said of the Mountain Lions, “chasing every loose ball. We definitely had to keep them off the boards, and we had to match their hustle.”

The Colts bring the momentum from their second straight conference title into the District 3 Class 6A playoffs and a Feb. 23 quarterfinal against William Penn or Cedar Cliff. Altoona heads into the Feb. 24 District 6 championship game against Mifflin County or State College that leads into a PIAA sub-regional.

“This was a good matchup for us,” Fleegle said. “We’re a young team in general, and that’s a good basketball team to get us ready for the state playoffs.”

