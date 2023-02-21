YORK — An icy start forced an early end to Red Land’s stay in the District 3 Class 5A girls basketball playoffs. The Patriots provided a fourth-quarter spark to an otherwise stagnant offensive output in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s first-round game at West York, but the Bulldogs held on for a 49-29 victory.

The win clinched a state-tournament berth for the No. 7 Bulldogs (13-10), who also advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal with a matchup set for 7 p.m. against No. 2 Northern in Dillsburg.

“I think the biggest thing is we came out flat today,” said Red Land coach Morgan Baughman. “It’s kind of been something we’ve struggled with throughout the year. We can typically play three out of four quarters or two out of four quarters. But tonight, we really showed up in the fourth quarter. And when you struggle with something throughout the season, it gets magnified in the playoffs.”

A quick start to the season injected new life and new confidence into the Red Land program in Baughman’s third year at the helm. On their way to a No. 10 seed in the district playoffs, the Patriots (11-12) won a tip-off tournament at Elizabethtown and defended their home court against a strong Northeastern team to improve to 3-0. A sense of belief helped Red Land weather a pair of losing stretches within the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. It helped the Patriots spring to life Tuesday with an 11-2 run to open the fourth quarter, cutting a comfortable West York lead to 11.

It just wasn’t enough.

“When I started seeing those full-court turnovers and layups in transition, the things that have defined our season, I felt a lot more confident,” Baughman said. “It was just a little late for that.”

The Patriots – with one senior, three sophomores and a junior in their starting lineup – stumbled at the start, going scoreless through the first four minutes and 11 seconds of Tuesday’s contest before a 5-0 run from sophomore guard Karli Dacosta ended the drought. But the offensive dry spells plagued the Patriots in the middle stages of the game. Red Land made one field goal in the second quarter and two in the third to head into the final period of its resurgent season in a 35-16 hole.

“I think no matter how much we talked it up, it’s hard when you get here and haven’t experienced playoffs,” Baughman said. “That’s not giving them any excuses, but I think it was a lot to take in, and trying to regroup just took longer than we’d like.”

At the other end of the floor, the seniors sparked the Bulldogs. Back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Reagan Doll turned a 7-6 deficit into a 12-7 West York lead.

“It comes down to a lot with Reagan Doll,” West York first-year head coach Jason Getz said. “She hit some big shots to get us going offensively. After that 16-day layoff, I said, ‘The first quarter might not be pretty, but let’s win the first quarter.’”

Leading 14-9 after one, the Bulldogs made it stick thanks to Doll’s game-high 15 points and seven from senior Rylee Cessna. A hard-nosed defender, Cessna had surgery on a broken nose at the beginning of the season. While wearing a protective mask, she flagged down Red Land passes into the lane, turned them into transition points and helped West York maintain its grip on the lead despite the ebbs and flows of the offense.

“She kind of drives the momentum of the team with her energy and the way she gets after it,” Getz said of Cessna. “When she gets those steals, she steals extra possessions every game.”

The stolen possessions and offensive slumps gave Red Land too much to overcome. Junior guard Summer Emlet put in seven of her team-high 11 points during the fourth-quarter surge. Dacosta finished with eight total points, showing flashes of potential for the Patriots moving forward.

“(Qualifying for districts) was the goal that we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season,” Baughman said. “It’s exciting that they met that goal, and now we’re just raising the bar.”

