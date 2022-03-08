PIAA Girls Basketball:Trinity pulls away from shorthanded John Bartram in Class 3A first round

When the Trinity girls basketball team defeated York Catholic last Thursday afternoon for the District 3 Class 3A Championship, it clinched the 17th title in school history. But the win also placed the Shamrocks in an advantageous position for the first round of the PIAA Class 3A bracket.

Part of the spoils for winning was hosting a severely shorthanded and untested John Bartram squad, the fifth seed from District 12, in the state opener Tuesday.

Trinity took care of business quickly, overwhelming the understaffed Braves from the opening tip and doubling up Bartram 68-34.

The Shamrocks built a 28-9 lead after a quarter, and the starters exited after only six minutes on the floor. Trinity (19-7) extended the advantage to over 30 points midway through the third quarter, triggering a running clock for the remainder of the game.

Bartram (6-3) dressed only seven players for the playoff game.

The lopsided contest allowed Trinity head coach Kristi Britten to keep her regular rotation fresh and injury-free while giving all 19 players on the roster minutes on the floor. No one reached double-digits for the Shamrocks, but 15 different players tallied points in the win.

“It’s good for morale,” Britten said. “There have been a handful of games where those kids haven’t been able to play. They’ve spent weeks being practice players, pushing our starters, and doing a great job. That’s why they’re taking this ride with us. I knew they would add quality to the program. I think tonight was fun for them.

“What I really love about this group is if someone does something good, the bench gets up, and everyone’s cheering. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Shamrocks advance to the second round on Friday evening at a site and time to be determined against Imhotep Charter, a 49-44 winner over Executive Education.

“I congratulated them for making it past the first round of states, but tomorrow and Thursday, we’ve got to get down to business,” Britten said. “It’s going to be a lot more intensity and serious focus as we game plan for Friday because that’s going to be a tall task.”

Daijhe Workman led the Braves, scoring all of Bartram’s 19 points in the first half and finishing with a game-high 28. The only other baskets were a pair of banked 3-pointers from Mari Handsome and Janiyah Heyward.

Natalie Freed and Zaida Witkowski totaled eight points apiece to pace Trinity. Mandy Roman and Lucy Broadrick added six each in the victory.

“A theme of ours the second half of this season has been to look for a better shot,” Britten said. “Give up a good shot to get a great shot. I feel like every game they are maturing in that regard and playing selfless ball.”

This season marks the fifth straight in the PIAA tournament for the Shamrocks, but it’s not assumed they’ll find themselves here when the season begins.

“I certainly know the coaches don’t take it for granted,” Britten said. “Because there have been years where we haven’t made it to the tournament, and there have been years where we’ve been unexpectedly knocked out in the first round. I think we try to foster an attitude of gratitude and appreciation for getting here every year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0