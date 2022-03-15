PIAA Girls Basketball: Steady Cedar Cliff defeats Pennsbury for Class 6A semifinal berth

SHILLINGTON — Almost everything about the scene at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School—from the volume level to the assemblage of on-court talent—was an indicator that high-stakes playoff basketball was being played there Tuesday.

The only thing that did not quite seem to fit with the playoff atmosphere was the demeanor of a stoic Cedar Cliff squad. Instead, the Colts, in their first trip to the state quarterfinals, seemed just as at ease as they had been in any regular-season game.

That cool and calm served the Colts well in the second half, when they took the lead for good with a third-quarter run and then went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to ice a 42-36 victory over Pennsbury in their PIAA Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinal. The win sends Cedar Cliff to Friday’s semifinals, where the Colts will face District 1 champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

“When you watch them play, you don’t know if they’re up 10 or down 10,” Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant said. “They’re even-keeled, they know what they need to do, and they never get too high or too low. That’s been kind of our motto all year. Just do the job at hand.”

Cedar Cliff got the advantage when it came flying out of the halftime break, turning what had been a low-scoring contest marked by Pennsbury’s zone defense into a more up-tempo affair. Pennsbury grabbed a 16-15 lead on a pair of Ava Sciolla free throws to open the half, but the Colts’ defense and two buckets each from Olivia Jones and Taylor Ferraro fueled an 8-0 run that put Cedar Cliff up 23-16.

“Knowing that we have each other’s back is key,” Ferraro said. “If one person has a bad game, we know that the others can step in, and that really helps us mentally.”

The Colts’ lead grew as large as eight points before Sofia Vitucci’s bucket cut it to 29-23 at the end of the quarter. Cedar Cliff would go 6-for-10 from the field in the third and outrebound the Falcons 7-2. They registered assists on five of the six field goals, with a Jones put-back the only basket without a helper.

“We definitely emphasized defense (at halftime),” Jones said. “That’s what we centered the whole year around, and that is what has been working for us. Our pressure defense creates turnovers, which creates transition points for us, and that’s what really helped us there.”

Pennsbury made multiple pushes in the fourth, but none of them could wrest the lead from the Colts. A pair of field goals to open the frame pulled the Falcons within 29-28; Ferraro answered with back-to-back buckets. Pennsbury twice pulled within one possession in the final 75 seconds; the first time, with Cedar Cliff up 37-34, Sam Reilly hit 2-for-2 free throws, and the second time, with the Colts leading 39-36, Ferraro did likewise. Pennsbury would get no closer.

“Sam Reilly hit those two free throws before me, and I was just building off of that,” Ferraro said. “The adrenaline was going. I just had to calm myself down and focus on the basket.”

Ferraro led all scorers with 18 points, while Jones tallied 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Reilly added five assists. Pennsbury was led by Vitucci’s 12 points, eight of which came in the first half. Her effort had helped the Falcons build a six-point lead early in the second quarter, but Cedar Cliff scored the final seven points of the half to take a 15-14 lead into the break.

