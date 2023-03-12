The PIAA girls basketball championships are scheduled to continue with second-round games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cedar Cliff (Class 6A), Mechanicsburg (Class 5A) and Trinity (Class 4A) advanced through the first round of the state tournament and will hit the road for second-round games.
Following is the second-round state playoff information for the Colts, Wildcats, and Shamrocks.
CLASS 6A
Cedar Cliff (27-0) vs. Upper Dublin (18-10)
When/where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School
Notes: The Colts, last year's state semifinalists, remained undefeated with a 45-28 win over Garnet Valley in the first round Friday. The Cardinals defeated Bethlehem Liberty 47-36. Cedar Cliff played at Governor Mifflin in the second round and quarterfinals of last year's state tournament and won both.
People are also reading…
CLASS 5A
Gracen Nutt's 13 points, Alaina Sweet's late shot in OT lift Mechanicsburg over Northern in district girls basketball third-place game
Mechanicsburg (20-7) vs. South Fayette (25-2)
When/where: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.at Altoona
Notes: The Wildcats earned their 20th win of the season with a 47-44 overtime victory over Woodland Hills. The WPIAL champion Lions defeated District 3's West York 73-33 at home in the first round. South Fayette lost to Moon in last year's quarterfinals.
CLASS 4A
Trinity (18-10) vs. Audenried (21-6)
When/where: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. at Garden Spot High School
Notes: The Shamrocks' 46-45 overtime win at Central Columbia in the first round was the program's first state playoff victory in the 4A classification. Audenried, the District 12 runner-up, won its first Philadelphi Public League title this season. The game is the first half of a doubleheader at Garden Spot. The second game features the Trinity boys in a Class 3A second-round game against Math, Civics & Sciences.
2023 PIAA girls basketball brackets - second round
Second-round matchups, sites and times for the PIAA girls basketball tournament scheduled to resume Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross