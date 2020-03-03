PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Trinity vs. Central Columbia, Class 3A first round

3-2 Trinity (19-6) vs. 4-3 Central Columbia (16-10)

Scouting report: The Blue Jays are fresh off a 50-41 win over Warrior Run in the District 4 third-place game. It's been a bumpy ride the last 10 games for this group, a 5-5 record as they head into their fourth road game in the last five contests. Sophomore guard Ellie Rowe leads a balanced offense with 10.9 points per game; she does most of her damage from the arc (49 3-pointers). Junior forward Lauren Bull averages 10.4 a game and gets to the line consistently (71-of-104). Trinity counters Ryan Novak's Blue Jays with William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson (11.5 ppg, 53 3's) and sophomore center Lauren Trumpy (10.8). The Shamrocks are coming off a disastrous District 3 championship game and will be looking to bounce back.