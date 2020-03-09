PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Trinity vs. Cambria Heights, Class 3A second round

3-2 Trinity (20-6) vs. 6-1 Cambria Heights (24-3)

Scouting report: The Highlanders have a pair of 1,000-point scorers on the roster in seniors Abby Lobick and Chloe Weakland. The latter is a Mansfield commit who has scored 36 points in the last two games, including 17 in Friday's first-round win over East Allegheny. The former led Heights with 22 points in the opener, including five 3-pointers. According to the 21 games recorded in MaxPreps, Weakland is averaging around 15 points and six rebounds a game, with Lobick at 13.3 points. The veteran Highlanders have four averaging around double digits. The Shamrocks' Ava Stevenson and Lauren Trumpy combined for 35 in Friday's win over Central Columbia, a much-needed rebound after getting routed in the District 3 championship. Stevenson, a William & Mary commit, and Trumpy, who is assuredly going to garner serious college interest, are averaging between 11 and 12 points a game.