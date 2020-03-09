PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Mechanicsburg vs. Springfield-Delco, Class 5A second round

3-3 Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. 1-1 Springfield-Delco (23-5)

Scouting report: It's a battle of two of the top teams in the state, according to HSSL. The Wildcats occupied the No. 3 spot for a chunk of the season, but that's owned now by the Cougars, who are 19-1 since Dec. 28. Head coach Ky McNichol led Springfield to its second District 1 title in four years, a 29-27 win over Great Valley. This is a team with a 1,000-point scorer in junior Alexa Abbonizio, senior guard Alyssa Long, who went 8-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter of the district championship, and a series of veterans and freshman contributing all over. Mechanicsburg junior guard Talia Gilliard (19.1 ppg) will likely go toe-to-toe with Long and senior wing Carli Johnston, two of the Cougars' best defenders. Gilliard, who is drawing Division I interest, is at 966 points. Both teams are quite comfortable winning low-scoring games, with both defenses allowing less than 40 points on average.