PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Mechanicsburg vs. Freire Charter, Class 5A first round

3-3 Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. 12-4 Freire Charter (2-23)

Scouting report: Stats and info are limited in District 12, but it's clear sophomore guard Najashia Singleton is the engine behind the Dragons' offense. The Philadelphia All-Public League Second Team pick averaged 23 points in three playoff games this season, including 33 in a first-round win over Franklin Towne. But this is a severely limited team that appears to have little offense elsewhere. Mechanicsburg, which was smarting after a District 3 semifinal loss, shouldn't have an issue with a two-win team, one of which was a mid-season forfeit. The Wildcats made the state quarterfinals for the first time a year ago with much of this same cast, including senior forward Logan Nutt (8.5 ppg), who is looking to out-do last year's run.