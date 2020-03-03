You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Mechanicsburg vs. Freire Charter, Class 5A first round

PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Mechanicsburg vs. Freire Charter, Class 5A first round

{{featured_button_text}}
Class 5A First Round: Mechanicsburg vs. Freire Charter

Mechanicsburg’s Talia Gilliard, right, is 52 points away from 1,000 in her career. The junior could reach that mark if the Wildcats make the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals.

 Sentinel file

3-3 Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. 12-4 Freire Charter (2-23)

Class 5A First Round: Saturday, at Cumberland Valley High School, 3

Next round: Wednesday, vs. winner of 1-1 Springfield-Delco (21-4) vs. 3-8 Lower Dauphin (15-9)

Scouting report: Stats and info are limited in District 12, but it's clear sophomore guard Najashia Singleton is the engine behind the Dragons' offense. The Philadelphia All-Public League Second Team pick averaged 23 points in three playoff games this season, including 33 in a first-round win over Franklin Towne. But this is a severely limited team that appears to have little offense elsewhere. Mechanicsburg, which was smarting after a District 3 semifinal loss, shouldn't have an issue with a two-win team, one of which was a mid-season forfeit. The Wildcats made the state quarterfinals for the first time a year ago with much of this same cast, including senior forward Logan Nutt (8.5 ppg), who is looking to out-do last year's run. 

Factual: Freire Charter started 0-21 in games it actually played before beating Franklin Towne in the D12 opener. The Dragons only other win was by forfeit against Audenried. ... Wildcats junior guard Talia Gilliard is at 948 career points. She's averaging 19.1 points, giving her a legitimate shot to reach 1,000 within three games. 

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News