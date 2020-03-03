PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Mechanicsburg vs. Freire Charter, Class 5A first round

3-3 Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. 12-4 Freire Charter (2-23)
Class 5A First Round: Saturday, at Cumberland Valley High School, 3
Next round: Wednesday, vs. winner of 1-1 Springfield-Delco (21-4) vs. 3-8 Lower Dauphin (15-9)
Scouting report: Stats and info are limited in District 12, but it's clear sophomore guard Najashia Singleton is the engine behind the Dragons' offense. The Philadelphia All-Public League Second Team pick averaged 23 points in three playoff games this season, including 33 in a first-round win over Franklin Towne. But this is a severely limited team that appears to have little offense elsewhere. Mechanicsburg, which was smarting after a District 3 semifinal loss, shouldn't have an issue with a two-win team, one of which was a mid-season forfeit. The Wildcats made the state quarterfinals for the first time a year ago with much of this same cast, including senior forward Logan Nutt (8.5 ppg), who is looking to out-do last year's run.
Factual: Freire Charter started 0-21 in games it actually played before beating Franklin Towne in the D12 opener. The Dragons only other win was by forfeit against Audenried. ... Wildcats junior guard Talia Gilliard is at 948 career points. She's averaging 19.1 points, giving her a legitimate shot to reach 1,000 within three games.
