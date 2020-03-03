PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Cumberland Valley vs. Upper Dublin, Class 6A first round

3-3 Cumberland Valley (20-4) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (20-8)
Class 6A First Round: Friday, at CD East High School, 8 p.m.
Next round: Tuesday, vs. winner of 7-2 Bethel Park (21-3) vs. 3-5 Governor Mifflin (22-5)
Scouting report: The Cardinals have plenty of college talent, just like the Eagles. A state semifinalist a year ago, Upper Dublin is led by Kara Grebe (Gettysburg College pledge), Anajae Smith (Millersville) and Jackie Vargas (Lehigh). A senior center, Vargas (6-foot-3) anchors a front court with impressive size. Grebe is also a 6-1 forward, and the 5-11 Smith rounds out the trio. CV is expecting to be without senior center Hannah Sauve (6-foot) for at least a few more games, leaving 6-foot sophomore Dejah Hill and 5-10 junior Abbie Miller inside to contend with Vargas. The Eagles don't match up with the same size, but they are effective in the paint with Sauve, pre-injury, Miller and Hill all averaging at least seven points.
Factual: The Cardinals, 13-2 in their last 15 games under head coach Morgan Funsten, were the district's fifth seed in 2019 and proceeded to make the state semis. According to PaPrepLive.com, the D1's fifth through eighth seeds have 20 PIAA wins in the last three years.
