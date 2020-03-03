PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Cumberland Valley vs. Upper Dublin, Class 6A first round

3-3 Cumberland Valley (20-4) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (20-8)

Scouting report: The Cardinals have plenty of college talent, just like the Eagles. A state semifinalist a year ago, Upper Dublin is led by Kara Grebe (Gettysburg College pledge), Anajae Smith (Millersville) and Jackie Vargas (Lehigh). A senior center, Vargas (6-foot-3) anchors a front court with impressive size. Grebe is also a 6-1 forward, and the 5-11 Smith rounds out the trio. CV is expecting to be without senior center Hannah Sauve (6-foot) for at least a few more games, leaving 6-foot sophomore Dejah Hill and 5-10 junior Abbie Miller inside to contend with Vargas. The Eagles don't match up with the same size, but they are effective in the paint with Sauve, pre-injury, Miller and Hill all averaging at least seven points.