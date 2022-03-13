PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg weathers the storm, fights off Abington Heights to advance to 5A quarterfinals

POTTSVILLE — It was as if the lights had been shut off on the Mechanicsburg girls basketball team.

Speeding through the first half, and grabbing a 12-point halftime cushion over District 2 champion Abington Heights in the second round of the PIAA Class 5A state championships Sunday at Martz Hall, the Wildcats appeared untouchable.

But out of intermission, the Comets forged a 17-4 third-quarter blitz and nabbed a one-point lead heading into the fourth. With the Wildcats’ shooting dissipating into thin air, netting only one shot from the field in the third, Mechanicsburg needed to right the ship in the final frame.

And what better way to do so than return to the formula that provided them the sizable first-half lead — the 3-point shot.

With 2:54 remaining in the contest, Cassie Eager stepped to the right wing beyond the 3-point line, received a pass from sister Jayden and buried the daggering trey to gift Mechanicsburg a five-point edge.

Eager’s shot not only put the pressure on Abington Heights, but it mellowed the ‘Cats’ nerves and hushed any Comet momentum, as Mechanicsburg kept the Comets at bay over the remaining two minutes, 53 seconds and escaped with a 45-44 win to advance to the 5A state quarterfinals.

“That was definitely a big one,” Cassie Eager said of her shot, “because it was stressing me out coming out from the half and having a big lead and having it taken from us. So, I knew we needed something to pull ahead, and I feel like that definitely helped to set us in motion.”

For much of the first half, the Wildcats (23-5) were in cruise control. They keyed on 3-point shot — sinking five — and had the Comets spiraling. Abington Heights (20-7) scored the first four points of the game before Mechanicsburg mightily countered with a 20-5 spree.

In that span, Jayden Eager, Gracen Nutt and Priya Loran each canned a 3-ball and boosted the Wildcats’ lead to 11 at 20-9. Mechanicsburg keyed on 3-point looks in the first half due to forward Emma Castilla receiving double teams down in the paint.

“That definitely was something we needed to rely on because they were a really big team compared to other teams we played,” Cassie Eager said, “and it was hard to get to Emma down low. So, having those kick outs and being open on the three really helped us.”

Then came the third quarter.

Led by Maggie Coleman and Anna Scoblick, Abington got right back in the mix. Coleman drained a pair of 3s and Scoblick chipped in five in the third to chip away at the deficit. Emily McDonald and Allison Dammer also created problems, teaming for a joint six points. McDonald paced the Comets with 14 points on the evening while Dammer added nine.

For Mechanicsburg, the Eager sisters combined for 21 points (Cassie 11, Jayden 10) across the 32 minutes of play. Not far behind was Castilla with eight points and Nutt and Loran dropped in seven apiece. In the third quarter, Nutt was the one to snap the dry spell at the 2:32 mark by banking in a hook shot. It accounted as the only made field goal in the third period for the ‘Cats.

“We didn’t get any stops,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said of the third quarter, “we took some bad shots, some forced ones, some rushed ones, and I think two or three timeouts later, we were ‘even Steven.’ So, yeah, not a real good third quarter for us … and I thought once it got to that point, we actually settled down a little bit and played a little better.”

And the ‘Cats did.

Along with Cassie Eager’s pivotal 3-pointer, Mechanicsburg ramped up the aggression in the fourth quarter and worked its way to the foul line. Free-throw makes down the stretch from Cassie and Jayden Eager, Castilla and Loran helped vacuum-seal the victory.

Mechanicsburg draws District 3 foe and No. 7-seeded West York Wednesday in the quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined. The Bulldogs pulled off a 49-34 upset over Manheim Central Sunday at Cumberland Valley.

Wednesday’s advancement marks as the second trip to the state quarterfinals for the ‘Cats. The other berth came in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state tournament.

“I just think that we work really well together,” Jayden Eager said of her team, “especially with close games. And now getting further in states, all these teams are going to be really good. So, we need to be prepared for everything.”

