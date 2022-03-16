PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg tops West York for program's first state semifinal berth

HARRISBURG — In the shadow of Mechanicsburg’s roaring student section Wednesday night at Central Dauphin East High School, with the final seconds ticking away on the Wildcats’ historic 45-33 win over West York in the PIAA Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinals, Jayden Eager dribbled the ball across the court, and Priya Loran and Bella Gilliard embraced each other in the wake of her calm, confident strides, savoring the final seconds of the victory.

“That was a really exciting moment,” said Loran, a junior guard who led all scorers with 13 points. “I was really excited for (Gilliard) because she’s a senior, and I was just really proud to get the job done. My teammates helped me. We did it for each other, and that’s why I hugged her at the end.”

The Wildcats weathered an early run from their fellow District 3 foes Wednesday. They answered by digging in defensively, and it earned them a chance to savor the post-game hugs and a berth in the state semifinals where they’ll meet Cardinal O’Hara Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

“I’m just proud of our kids and proud of our program,” said Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister. “We try and do it with hard work. We try and do it the right way. We try to play unselfishly. We try and talk about controlling the things we can control, which is the effort and attitude and how hard you play, how you treat your teammates. All those things. We just feel like if we do all those things, then we’re going to be in basketball games every night.”

Those things kept the Wildcats (24-8) in Wednesday night’s quarterfinal, even after the Bulldogs built a 13-5 lead late in the first quarter with the inside presence of Faith Walker, who led West York with nine points.

Mechanicsburg answered with its defense.

“That’s always the case for us,” McAllister said. “We’ve got to do that. If we don’t do that, then we’re not going to be in basketball games.”

In the second quarter, Mechanicsburg’s Cassie Eager (eight points) rushed back to register a block in transition. Jayden Eager (eight points) swiped the ball from the Bulldogs and scored at the other end. Loran clamped down on a rebound to force a held ball and a change of possession.

Emma Castilla (nine points) knocked down a 3-pointer to give Mechanicsburg an 18-15 lead with 4:32 left in the second quarter.

The Wildcats never trailed again.

“Defense is, I think, what won it today,” Loran said, “especially for me.”

The defensive momentum continued into the third quarter.

“I think we did a little better job of picking who we were going to put pressure on and who we were not going to put pressure on,” McAllister said, “and we got our hands in the passing lanes a little bit in the second half, got a couple turnovers. And we rebounded the ball a lot better in the second half than we did in the first half.”

On the other bench, the rhythm that had paced West York to an early lead dissipated.

“We got a little stagnant on offense,” said West York head coach James Kunkle. “We weren’t moving the ball as well, and the bottom line is we couldn’t buy a shot. Our shots weren’t falling tonight. I thought if we got to 40, we would have a chance.”

Loran helped Mechanicsburg maintain its distance, scoring seven of her points in the third quarter and 12 second-half points in total.

“After I hit that first jumper,” she said, “it really kept me encouraged, and it kept me going. I just think that I get a lot of energy whenever I keep getting shots, and then I get more confident.”

She also continued her aggressive defensive play at the other end of the floor, disrupting the Bulldogs.

“She’s a tremendous athlete,” McAllister said of Loran, “who doesn’t always think she’s as good as she is. And when she thinks she’s as good as she is, she plays like that. I’m not surprised, but it’s nice to see her do it on that big stage, though. No doubt about that.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.