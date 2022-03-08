 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIAA Girls Basketball

PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg to host Radnor in 1st round

Mechanicsburg Gettysburg 1.jpg

Mechanicsburg's Jayden Eager, left, shoots for two points in front of Gettysburg's Carly Eckhart during the first quarter in the District 3 Class 5A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center, Hershey.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

A late-season surge pushed Mechanicsburg to the top of the District 3 power rankings and deep into the district playoffs. After a loss to Gettysburg in Saturday's championship game, the Wildcats look to bounce back when they open the state playoffs Wednesday against Radnor.

Here's a look at the matchup.

Class 5A

Mechanicsburg (21-5) vs. Radnor (14-9)

PIAA Boys Basketball: Previewing Cumberland Valley and Cedar Cliff's opening-round contests

When/where: 7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

How they got there: The Wildcats earned the top seed in the District 3 tournament and rode the momentum to the championship game, where they fell 42-36 to Gettysburg. The Raptors finished fourth in District 1. Seeded sixth, the Raptors advanced to the semifinals, where they dropped a 47-40 decision to Villa Maria before losing to Springfield 52-32 in the third-place game.

Key players: Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Eager had a breakout performance in the district tournament, averaging 13.3 points per game in the playoffs. Ellie Davis, whose primary sport is rowing, provides interior strength for Radnor as a forward/center.

Next up: Wednesday’s winner advances to face either Abington Heights or Twin Valley in Saturday’s second round.

Notes: The Wildcats last appeared in the PIAA tournament in 2020, reaching the quarterfinals before the tournament ended due to COVID concerns … The loss to Gettysburg ended a 12-game winning streak for the Wildcats … Radnor lost in the first round of the 2019 PIAA tournament to Southern Lehigh.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

