PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg to host Radnor in 1st round

A late-season surge pushed Mechanicsburg to the top of the District 3 power rankings and deep into the district playoffs. After a loss to Gettysburg in Saturday's championship game, the Wildcats look to bounce back when they open the state playoffs Wednesday against Radnor.

Here's a look at the matchup.

Class 5A

Mechanicsburg (21-5) vs. Radnor (14-9)

When/where: 7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

How they got there: The Wildcats earned the top seed in the District 3 tournament and rode the momentum to the championship game, where they fell 42-36 to Gettysburg. The Raptors finished fourth in District 1. Seeded sixth, the Raptors advanced to the semifinals, where they dropped a 47-40 decision to Villa Maria before losing to Springfield 52-32 in the third-place game.

Key players: Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Eager had a breakout performance in the district tournament, averaging 13.3 points per game in the playoffs. Ellie Davis, whose primary sport is rowing, provides interior strength for Radnor as a forward/center.

Next up: Wednesday’s winner advances to face either Abington Heights or Twin Valley in Saturday’s second round.

Notes: The Wildcats last appeared in the PIAA tournament in 2020, reaching the quarterfinals before the tournament ended due to COVID concerns … The loss to Gettysburg ended a 12-game winning streak for the Wildcats … Radnor lost in the first round of the 2019 PIAA tournament to Southern Lehigh.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

