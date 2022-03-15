PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg to clash with West York in 5A quarterfinal

Mechanicsburg’s girls basketball team can punch its ticket to the PIAA semifinals for the first time in program history with a win over West York in an all-District 3 quarterfinal matchup Wednesday.

A third team from District 3 – champion Gettysburg – also advanced into the quarterfinals on the other side of the bracket.

For the Wildcats, the game marks the team’s second trip to the quarterfinals in three years. Mechanicsburg reached the quarterfinals in 2020 before the final three rounds of the tournament were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following is a breakdown of Wednesday’s matchup.

Class 5A

Mechanicsburg (23-8) vs. West York (18-9)

When/where: 8 p.m., Central Dauphin East 626 Rutherford Rd, Harrisburg (17109)

Semifinal opponent: Awaiting Wednesday’s winner will either be Springfield-Delco, the No. 3 seed out of District 1, or Cardinal O’Hara, the No. 3 seed out of District 12, in a semifinal scheduled for Saturday.

How they got there: After falling to Gettysburg in the District 3 final, Mechanicsburg outlasted Radnor at home 44-37 in the first round before knocking off District 2 champion Abington Heights 45-44 at Martz Hall in Pottsville Sunday. The Bulldogs battled as the No. 7 seed out of District 3, defeating District 1 champion Villa Maria 45-37 and District 3’s No. 4 representative, Manheim Central, 49-34.

Key players: Sisters Jadyn and Cassie Eager have given Mechanicsburg a spark in the postseason, accounting for 44 of the Wildcats’ 89 state-tournament points.

T’Azjah Generett, West York’s leading scorer, netted 14 points Sunday against Manheim Central after dropping 19 on Villa Maria in the first round.

Notes: West York is also looking to reach the state semifinals for the first time as a program … The Bulldogs are 9-1 over their last 10 games while Mechanicsburg has won 16 of its last 17.

