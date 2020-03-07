PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's Allison Schrass returns from injury to help in Class 5A first-round win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Her teammates and coaches were so excited," Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. "That's a girl that started 28 games for us last year in 10th grade. She's going to be in the right spots. She's going to get rebounds. That's the kind of player she is. She knows what we do. She knows what we need her to be.

"She has worked tremendously hard to get back in a short amount of time. How cool was that? Good things happen to good people."

Talia Gilliard led the Wildcats with 18 points, leaving her 34 shy of joining the 1,000-point club. After a rough shooting first half, Gilliard came out of the break on fire, burying three treys in the first two minutes.

"She can get it going in a hurry," McAllister said. "That's the way we've operated all year long. If she's open and has a good shot, she has to shoot it with confidence. I was proud of her tonight because it is hard sometimes after you miss a few, especially in a situation like today where it wasn't urgent."

Cassie Eager added eight for Mechanicsburg and Emma Castilla scored all seven of her points from the foul line.

Najashia Singleton provided the lion's share of offense for Freire Charter as the sophomore tallied 10 points with a pair of 3s.