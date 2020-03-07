PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's Allison Schrass returns from injury to help in Class 5A first-round win

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — At this point in the season, it's win or go home.
It doesn't matter if the team on the other side of the court is undefeated or 2-23 as Freire Charter was entering its PIAA Class 5A girls basketball first-round matchup with Mechanicsburg on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Eagle Dome.
So, for a Wildcats' squad making their second-straight state tournament appearance, they knew they had to take care of business regardless to advance to the Round of 16. Mechanicsburg did that and more in a convincing 58-17 victory over the fourth seed from District 12.
From the opening tip, Mechanicsburg (25-3) took control of the game as it raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first 3:18. Najashia Singleton responded for Freire Charter with the next five points, but the Wildcats' defense proved to be too much to solve for the Dragons over the next 25 minutes.
Freire Charter chose to pack in its 2-3 zone, daring Mechanicsburg to beat them from the outside. The Wildcats made four 3-pointers in the first half, but the 25-9 score at the break could have been much worse as they also missed a lot of open looks.
The Wildcats received a spark off the bench in the second quarter as Allison Schrass returned from injury to log her first minutes this season after tearing her ACL in the offseason. The junior hit a 3-pointer, tied up a loose ball, stole a pass and added another bucket in a two-minute stretch to energize Mechanicsburg.
District 3 Girls Basketball: Heartbroken No. 1 Mechanicsburg denied first ever trip to Hershey by Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley
You have free articles remaining.
"Her teammates and coaches were so excited," Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. "That's a girl that started 28 games for us last year in 10th grade. She's going to be in the right spots. She's going to get rebounds. That's the kind of player she is. She knows what we do. She knows what we need her to be.
"She has worked tremendously hard to get back in a short amount of time. How cool was that? Good things happen to good people."
Talia Gilliard led the Wildcats with 18 points, leaving her 34 shy of joining the 1,000-point club. After a rough shooting first half, Gilliard came out of the break on fire, burying three treys in the first two minutes.
"She can get it going in a hurry," McAllister said. "That's the way we've operated all year long. If she's open and has a good shot, she has to shoot it with confidence. I was proud of her tonight because it is hard sometimes after you miss a few, especially in a situation like today where it wasn't urgent."
Cassie Eager added eight for Mechanicsburg and Emma Castilla scored all seven of her points from the foul line.
Najashia Singleton provided the lion's share of offense for Freire Charter as the sophomore tallied 10 points with a pair of 3s.
With the victory, Mechanicsburg advances for the second straight year to the PIAA Class 5A second round, where it will face the winner of 1-1 Springfield-Delco and Lower Dauphin on Wednesday evening at a site to be determined.