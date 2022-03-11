PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg, Abington Heights to play Sunday

Mechanicsburg’s next step in the PIAA Class 5A girls basketball championships was put on hold for at least a day.

Officials postponed the Wildcats’ second-round contest with Abington Heights, originally scheduled for Saturday, due to the winter weather forecast.

Instead, the Wildcats and Comets are scheduled to tip off 4:30 p.m. Sunday Martz Hall in Pottsville.

Following is a look at the matchup.

CLASS 5A

Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Abington Heights (20-6)

When/where: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. at Martz Hall, 1541 Laurel Blvd., Pottsville (17901)

How they got there: The Wildcats bounced back from a District 3 championship game loss to defeat Radnor 44-37 at home in Wednesday’s first round. The Comets had their first-round game postponed to Thursday due to weather but advanced with a 40-24 win over Twin Valley.

Key players: Jayden Eager has been the postseason catalyst for the Wildcats. She led Mechanicsburg with 12 points in the first round Wednesday. Senior center Allison Dammer gives the Comets a strong inside presence. She scored 11 points in Thursday’s opener.

Next up: A win Sunday grants the Wildcats or Comets a trip to the quarterfinals and matchup with either West York or Manheim Central.

A win would give Mechanicsburg a chance to play in the quarterfinals for the first time … The Wildcats won a second-round game in 2020, but PIAA officials canceled the rest of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic … Fourth-quarter surges have keyed Mechanicsburg’s wins throughout the postseason. The Wildcats outscored Radnor 16-7 in the final period Wednesday .. Abington Heights reached last year’s state uarterfinals and lost in the second round in 2020.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

