PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg, Abington Heights to play Sunday

How they got there: The Wildcats bounced back from a District 3 championship game loss to defeat Radnor 44-37 at home in Wednesday’s first round. The Comets had their first-round game postponed to Thursday due to weather but advanced with a 40-24 win over Twin Valley.
Key players: Jayden Eager has been the postseason catalyst for the Wildcats. She led Mechanicsburg with 12 points in the first round Wednesday. Senior center Allison Dammer gives the Comets a strong inside presence. She scored 11 points in Thursday’s opener.
Next up: A win Sunday grants the Wildcats or Comets a trip to the quarterfinals and matchup with either West York or Manheim Central.
A win would give Mechanicsburg a chance to play in the quarterfinals for the first time … The Wildcats won a second-round game in 2020, but PIAA officials canceled the rest of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic … Fourth-quarter surges have keyed Mechanicsburg’s wins throughout the postseason. The Wildcats outscored Radnor 16-7 in the final period Wednesday .. Abington Heights reached last year’s state uarterfinals and lost in the second round in 2020.
Photos: Mechanicsburg tops Radnor in PIAA girls basketball Wednesday
In the Sentinel area, 24 athletes were named Mid-Penn division all-stars. Three area coaches were also dubbed division Coaches of the Year, including Big Spring’s Randy Jones, Cedar Cliff’s Scott Weyant and Trinity’s Kristi Britten.