PIAA Girls Basketball: Jekot's 31 points, go-ahead 3-pointer lift Cumberland Valley to 2OT first-round win over North Allegheny

Jill Jekot took the handoff from Natalie Parsons and pumped a 3-point shot into the suddenly still and silent air at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome.

For 32 minutes and almost two full overtime periods Tuesday, the host Eagles fought in vain to find breathing room against defending state champion North Allegheny. When the ball left Jekot’s hand with less than three seconds remaining and the score tied at 60, everyone held their breath one more time.

Swish.

Jekot’s go-ahead 3-pointer and Sienna Manns’ deflection on a last-second shot from North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson punctuated the Eagles’ 63-60 victory in a breathtaking PIAA Class 6A first-round classic.

“If you’re going to make waves in this tournament,” said Cumberland Valley head coach Bill Wolf, “you’ve got to win games, period. But they’re the defending state champs. That’s a final four team, a team that could have won it all. We’re just really excited to get the win against a very good team, and hopefully we take this momentum into the second round.”

The second round — scheduled for Friday at a site and time to be determined — pits the Eagles against Easton, a 42-36 win over Souderton Tuesday.

But before the second round, before Jekot’s go-ahead 3 or Manns’ game-clinching deflection, Cumberland Valley had to hold off an indefatigable North Allegheny team that showed a Jason Vorhees level of persistence. Trailing by as many as 10 points in the second half, the Tigers (21-4) clawed back, tying the game on four separate occasions beginning with a Taylor Rawls 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left in regulation.

Rawls (14 points) hit three 3-pointers on three straight North Allegheny possessions in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

“There were some back-breaking shots that they made,” Wolf said. “You just shake your head. You think you have the game, and then they hit three 3s in a row. It’s like, ‘Man, can we put this game away?’”

Despite broken backs and held breaths, Cumberland Valley never trailed.

“That just shows you who they are,” North Allegheny head coach Spencer Stefko said of his players. “That says everything that needs to be said about my team, and the fact that even though they couldn’t get over the hump, they just loved each other and believed. On another night, maybe it goes our way, but that’s not the story of tonight. Tonight’s the story of Cumberland Valley, and they should be really proud. They’re a good basketball team.”

The story of Cumberland Valley includes a 66-40 loss to Stefko’s Tigers in the 2021 PIAA semifinals and a 51-41 regular-season setback to North Allegheny Jan. 15.

“We knew this is one-and-done,” Jekot said. “You have to come out and give it your all. Man-to-man (defense) really helped us. Last time, we played them in a zone. It’s hard to push on to offense from that, but from our man-to-man, we got on top, got aggressive, and we were able to translate into our offense from that.”

Dejah Hill, who missed the regular-season game against North Allegheny due to injury, opened the scoring with a putback and registered a block at the other end. She finished the night with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

“She altered shots in there, too, whenever they’d drive,” Wolf said. “She’s very good at changing the game close to the rim.”

Jekot scored 12 of her game-high 31 points in the game’s first eight minutes, bucking a trend of slow starts for the Eagles in the postseason. The all-state sophomore hit nine field goals Tuesday. Five of them came with the Eagles leading by three points or fewer.

“There’s a reason that whatever college gets her is getting a special kid,” Stefko said of Jekot. “There’s a reason that she’s highly sought after. You can tell her teammates like playing with her. You can tell she’s not easily rattled. You can tell that she’s coachable. You can tell she gives great effort on both ends of the floor.”

Jekot, who completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, also guarded the Tigers’ Emma Fischer, who settled for six points on two 3-pointers.

“We did some pretty effective things to open Emma up,” Stefko said, “and Jekot just wouldn’t give her a lot of space. That’s not on Emma. That’s just an extraordinary effort from Jekot.”

Manns held North Allegheny’s all-state point guard and Pitt commit Timmerson to five first-half points.

“She’s a really good player,” Manns said, “and I think that keeping her in front of me definitely helped. Playing her early on, I got to see how she works and what type of player she is. I scouted her, and I learned how to stop her.”

Timmerson tied the game at the end of the first overtime, slicing through the Cumberland Valley defense. She finished with 18 points.

“She earned every one of them,” Wolf said. “I thought Sienna did an outstanding job on her, to play her for 40 minutes without coming out. (Timmerson) is one of the top guards in the state.”

North Allegheny’s Lydia Betz finished with 15 points, including two to tie the game at 60 with 23 seconds left in the second overtime.

Then Jekot hit the shot.

“You could feel it going in once I let go,” Jekot said. “That was awesome.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

