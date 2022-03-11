PIAA Girls Basketball: Imhotep Carter rallies past Trinity to advance to 3A quarterfinals

COATESVILLE—The Trinity offense hummed along for three quarters as the Shamrocks cruised to an eight-point advantage over District 12’s Imhotep Charter in Friday’s PIAA Class 3A second-round tilt.

Trinity remained patient, used good ball movement, and even better interior passing to build the lead. But when they needed it most, the Shamrocks lost their half-court offensive rhythm and couldn’t find it again, as the Panthers rallied for a stunning 46-45 victory at Coatesville Area High School.

“I think Imhotep amped up the pressure,” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said. “We got caught on a lot of sidelines with their traps. They had a stint there where their intensity was higher than ours.”

With its leading scorer on the bench with four fouls, Imhotep (15-9) still chipped away at the deficit before tying it up at 38-38 with 3:58 left. The Shamrocks regained the lead, but only briefly as the Panthers answered each time.

Samya Stevens scored all eight points down the stretch for Imhotep, as the junior converted two buckets and went a perfect 4-from-4 from the free-throw line. The last two were to tie the game and then go up by one with 10.8 seconds left.

It proved to be the winning margin when Mandy Roman’s 3-point attempt was on target but drew front iron for the Shamrocks.

“We had a plan for that last possession, but it didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” Britten said.

Trinity (19-8) managed only seven points in the final quarter, and all seven were from the free-throw line.

Natalie Freed led the Shamrocks with 17 points, even after a right ankle injury momentarily sidelined her in the third quarter. Roman added eight, while Alina Torchia and Adrianna Stricek chipped in five apiece.

Janai Smith finished with 17 points for Imhotep, and Taniyah Finney contributed 11.

“I don’t think anyone expected us to get this far or win the districts when we lost Lauren (Trumpy),” Britten said. “We started 7-6, and our senior captains had a powwow to set some goals for the remainder of the season. I think they really came together.

“They brought out the best in one another.”

