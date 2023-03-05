The PIAA released the official brackets for its 2023 girls basketball championships, revealing the first-round matchups, sites and times for the five local teams that qualified.

Cedar Cliff (Class 6A), Mechanicsburg (Class 5A), Northern (Class 5A), Trinity (Class 4A) and Harrisburg Academy (Class A) all qualified for the dance with their performances in the District 3 playoffs and have first-round games scheduled for Friday or Saturday.

Following is the first-round state playoff information for the Colts, Wildcats, Polar Bears, Shamrocks and Spartans as they prepare to march even deeper into the postseason.

CLASS 6A

Cedar Cliff (26-0) vs. Garnet Valley (15-12)

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff

Notes: Raising the District 3 championship trophy for the first time in program history, the Colts return to the state tournament, where they reached unprecedented heights with a semifinal run last year. The Colts have not lost since that semifinal loss to Perkiomen Valley, which returns to the bracket as the District 1 champion, and Cedar Cliff draws another District 1 foe in the first round in Garnet Valley, which finished 12th in the district's playback seeding tournament. The matchup features a pair of sophomore standouts in the Colts' Olivia Jones and the Jaguars' Haylie Adamski.

CLASS 5A

Mechanicsburg (19-7) vs. Woodland Hills (13-13)

When/where: Saturday, 3 p.m. at Mechanicsburg

Notes: The Wildcats earned a District 3 bronze medal after losing key contributors from last year's squat to graduation and losing senior guard Jayden Eager to injury in December. The senior duo of forward Gracen Nutt and guard Priya Loran has kept the 'Cats in contention, along with a trio of starting freshmen in Maycee Yanoski, Lauren Lebo and Alaina Sweet. After falling in last year's semifinals to eventual champion Cardinal O'Hara, Mechanicsburg opens the state playoffs with a matchup against the Wolverines, who defeated Armstrong in a No. 12 vs. No. 5 upset in the WPIAL playoffs on their way to a fourth-place finish in the tournament.

Northern (21-4) vs. McKeesport (21-5)

When/where: Saturday, 2 p.m. at McKeesport

Notes: The resurgent Polar Bears suffered half of their season's losses in the last week, falling to York Suburban in the District 3 semifinals before a loss to Mechanicsburg in the district's third-place game. Prior to the slide, the Polar Bears had rattled off 10 straight victories. They look to return to the win column and make a run beginning with a first-round clash with the Tigers in a matchup featuring two stingy defenses. Northern has allowed 30.8 points per game while McKeesport, the third-place team from the WPIAL, has held opponents to 39.7 points per outing.

CLASS 4A

Trinity (17-10) at Central Columbia (23-3)

When/where: 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Columbia

Notes: The Shamrocks, who finished fifth in the District 3 tournament, play their first state tournament game in Class 4A after bowing out in the second round of the Class 3A tournament last year. The District 4 champion Bluejays dropped a first-round decision to Bermudian Springs last year. Trinity and Central Columbia met in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A girls soccer tournament with the Bluejays taking a 6-0 victory en route to a state title.

CLASS A

Harrisburg Academy (14-12) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (19-2)

When/where: 5:30 p.m. at St. John Neumann, Williamsport

Notes: Making their first state playoff appearance since 2016, and seeking their first PIAA victory, the Spartans earned the No. 6 seed out of District 3. The Lions earned their first-ever PIAA berth with the program's first District 4 title, which Meadowbrook captured with a 57-47 overtime victory over Saint John Neumann. The matchup features a pair of high scoring guards in the Spartans' Camryn Halcovage and the Lions' Kailey Devlin, who netted 34 points in the district championship game.

2023 PIAA girls basketball brackets First-round matchups, sites and times for the PIAA girls basketball tournament scheduled to begin Friday and Saturday.