PIAA Girls Basketball: Early lead, defense propel Cedar Cliff past Archbishop Carroll, into 6A quarterfinals

SHILLINGTON — Cedar Cliff built a 14-point lead in the third quarter Friday in the secondround girls basketball state playoff game at Governor Mifflin High School, but Archbishop Carroll rallied to get within one possession late in the fourth quarter.

The Colts sweated out three Patriots misses on 3-point shots in the final 10 seconds to win 47-44 and move into the final eight of the PIAA Class 6A field.

“They are a very good team and we knew they weren’t going to go away,” said freshman Olivia Jones. “Everybody contributed to tonight’s win, which has been our team all year.”

Jones and Taylor Ferraro each knocked down two foul shots to counter an NBA-range 3-pointer from Maggie Grant and keep the Colts ahead 46-44. Jones hit one of two from the foul line in the game's waning seconds, and the Patriots had three shots from 3-point range, but all were off the mark.

It was the first Round of 16 game for Cedar Cliff (28-1), the No. 3 seed from District 3, since 2017. The Colts advance to face Pennsbury, a 37-28 winner over Parkland Friday, in Tuesday's quarterfinals at a site and time t be determined.

Cedar Cliff led 38-24 after a 12-3 run in the third quarter. The run was fueled by two 3-pointers from Sydney Weyant and a technical foul issued against the Patriots.

Taylor Wilson and Grant fueled the comeback bid for Archbishop Carroll (19-6), the District 12 champion, and whittled the Colt lead to one at 42-41.

Neither team scored for the first four minutes of the game, as both missed numerous shots. But the Colts got buckets from Ryan Kaercher, Jones and Samantha Reilly to take a 6-0 lead.

"Sam Reilly is our unsung hero," said Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant. "She doesn’t get a lot of press, but she leads this team in hustle plays, keeping a ball alive, diving on the floor, and getting a rebound or making a shot.”

The Colts led 8-0 when Grant scored the Patriots' first points with a 3.

Sydney Weyant hit a 3, and Jones scored on a putback-and-one to bolster the lead. Grant drained another shot from distance, but Reilly and Jones answered in the paint to bring the lead to 21-8 lead. Cedar Cliff led 26-16 at the half.

“We made some shots when we needed to," Scott Weyant said, "but we did what we wanted to do defensively in the first half. Our whole team is so solid chemistry-wise. They come to play and truly enjoy being around each other. Everybody that played tonight contributed and that has been our team all year."

Jones led the Colts with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Ferraro added 10 points, and Weyant scored nine.

Taylor Wilson led the Patriots with 14, Grant added 13 and Grace O’Neill scored 12.

