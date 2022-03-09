PIAA Girls Basketball: Defense sparks Mechanicsburg to 44-37 win over Radnor in Class 5A first round

A bitter loss in Saturday’s District 3 championship game and the threat of the end of their season weighed on the Mechanicsburg girls basketball team in the final game on its home floor Wednesday.

Visiting Radnor added to that burden with a 12-2 run in the second quarter and a 22-17 halftime lead in Wednesday’s PIAA Class 5A opener.

Then five seconds changed everything.

The Wildcats employed their pressure defense to open the second half. After Priya Loran opened the scoring with a drive through the lane, the Mechanicsburg defense forced a five-second violation, stifling the visitors and injecting the gym with momentum that carried the Wildcats to a 44-37 victory.

“After that,” said senior Emma Castilla, “we started to really get it going.”

Castilla led the Wildcats (22-5) with 14 points, including 10 in a fourth quarter that helped Mechanicsburg close out its first state tournament win since 2020.

Castilla, Jayden Eager (12 points) and Cassie Eager (11 points) combined to make eight of their 10 foul shots in the fourth quarter to hold off the visiting Raptors (14-10).

“It was really stressful there for a little bit,” Castilla said. “Of course, we don’t want to lose on our home court, especially knowing it’s our last game here. It’s a big deal, and just to make it past the first round, it’s a big step momentum-wise. I’m looking forward to the next couple games.”

The next game sends Mechanicsburg on the road where it will face either Abington Heights or Twin Valley in a second-round neutral-site game Saturday. Abington Heights and Twin Valley play Thursday night after weather postponed their first-round game Wednesday.

Defensive pressure and the confidence from the foul line helped Mechanicsburg overcome a cold shooting performance from the floor.

“Usually we shoot a little better than that in this gym,” said Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister. “We just didn’t shoot it real well tonight.”

Radnor took advantage of the offensive lull, turning a 10-6 deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 20-13 lead with 1:23 left in the second. Radnor’s Ellie Davis netted six of her team-high 10 points during that stretch.

“I didn’t feel like we were playing bad, even, in the second quarter,” McAllister said. “I thought the shots we got were feet set and pretty good looks. It’s just when you miss and miss and miss, you sort of look around and think, ‘When am I going to get one to go?’”

Jayden Eager answered the rhetorical question with a 3-point shot with 5:45 left in the third quarter that pulled the Wildcats back within one. She knocked down another with 25 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game at 28.

“JaYden hit some big shots for us,” McAllister said.

The teams would tie the game again at 30 and 34 before Castilla gave the Wildcats the lead for good, swiping a pass in the Radnor zone and laying in a pair of points with 4:17 remaining.

“We got the momentum with the press,” Castilla said. “I think that really helps get our scoring up, when we get a fast break off of it or something like that.”

The defense held Radnor to one field goal and just three points in the final half of the fourth quarter.

“I felt like we got the pace up in the second half when we needed it,” McAllister said. “It just took us a while to get going.”

