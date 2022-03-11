PIAA Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley falls short in Class 6A second round against Easton

POTTSVILLE — With 2:33 left in the game, Cumberland Valley’s Natalie Parsons cut over to the wing beyond the 3-point line, received a lead pass from Dejah Hill, loaded up for a shot and sank the 3-pointer.

It was one of four second-half 3-pointers for the CV senior, as the Eagles forged a full-fledged comeback effort against District 11’s No. 3-seeded Easton, and Parsons’ dagger gifted the Eagles their first lead of the game, a two-point cushion in the PIAA Class 6A second round at Martz Hall.

It wouldn’t hold up.

Chipping away at the deficit bucket by bucket in the second half, the Eagles applied the pressure, but the Rovers weathered the storm and escaped with a 59-53 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

“This team has been very resilient,” CV head coach Bill Wolf said, “and they’ve never given up at all, and it’s kind of par for the course even when they get down by a lot of points. They fight back and make it a game.”

For much of the first half, the Eagles couldn’t find their shooting stroke, shooting 2-for-8 in the first quarter. Dejah Hill did provide some offensive stability, sinking a pair of mid-range jumpers which accounted for four of her 8 points on the night. But CV trailed as much as 18 points.

Parsons motored the comeback effort, bucketing a team-high 18 points, all of them n the second half. Jill Jekot also got into rhythm, scoring 12 of her 13 points in the second half.

Jekot had been limited to one point (a free-throw) and one shot from the field in the first half. The limited output helped Easton speed to a 25-10 halftime lead.

“I felt that we were playing competitive against the zone and weren’t looking to attack,” Wolf said. “What we did was we talked about that in halftime and said, ‘Girls, you were playing pitch and catch out there, no one’s looking to penetrate and kick out to open shooters.’”

That changed out of the gate in the third quarter, as the Eagles and Rovers traded baskets. Parsons authored a 10-point frame in the third, draining a pair of shots from 3-point range and that sparked an Eagles’ surge and closed the gap to five at 47-42 by the 3:53 mark in the fourth.

“All of our comebacks that we made here in the postseason, she’s been a big part of it,” Wolf said of Parsons, “and this goes for a girl that really prior to this year, did not play all that much. Her attitude was great throughout her career, she stuck with it, and when maybe some other girls would have said, ‘Well, what’s the point?’ … She just kept getting better and better and better, and what a game to play in the second round of states, and she really kept us in that game.”

Meanwhile, Makenna Zimmerman and Sara Tamoun continued to produce for Easton, as the duo combined for 39 points on the night (Tamoun 20, Zimmerman 19).

The Rovers’ size up and down their roster paid dividends and caused headaches for the Eagles. It was a collective size CV had not witnessed this season, Wolf said.

It was just too much to recover from in the end.

Easton (27-2) now moves on to the 6A quarterfinals — scheduled for Tuesday — where it’ll face Mt. Lebanon, a 50-41 winner over Bethel Park Friday.

Cumberland Valley ended its 2021-22 campaign with a 21-6 record.

“We just had trouble matching up with their size,” Wolf said of Easton, “and then, offensively, it’s kind of one and done because we didn’t get a lot of offensive rebounds.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

