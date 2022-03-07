PIAA Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Trinity open state tournament Tuesday

The girls basketball postseason continues with first-round state playoff games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s slate of games includes openers for Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Trinity, three programs looking to add to their recent state-playoff experience.

Following is a look at the matchups.

CLASS 6A

Cumberland Valley (20-5) vs. North Allegheny (21-3)

When/where: 6 p.m., Cumberland Valley High School

How they got there: The Eagles soared to District 3 silver, falling short in Thursday’s title game against rival Central Dauphin. Meanwhile, the Wildcats

Key players: The Eagles’ Jill Jekot was voted to the Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s all-star first team after a sophomore season saw her average 17.0 points per game. She netted 25 against North Allegheny when the two teams met in a non-league game Jan. 15 at Cumberland Valley. Emma Fischer scored 16 points in that game to lead the Tigers to a 51-41 victory.

Next up: The winner draws either Souderton or Easton in the second round scheduled for Friday.

Notes: Cumberland Valley’s Dejah Hill missed the regular-season meeting between the two teams due to injury. The senior averages 7.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The PIAA opener will be the third meeting between the two programs in 352 days. The Tigers defeated the Eagles in last year’s PIAA semifinals en route to the state title.

Cedar Cliff (26-1) vs. Haverford (20-7)

When/where: 7 p.m., Cedar Cliff High School

How they got there: The Colts suffered their first loss of the season on a buzzer beater in the District 3 semifinals but bounced back to defeat Dallastown in the third-place game. The Fords earned the No. 7 spot from District 1 in the state tournament with a convincing 44-23 win over Garnet Valley.

Key players: Olivia Jones gets her first crack at the state tournament to cap a stellar freshman season at Cedar Cliff. She led the Colts with 13 points in the third-place game. Haverford’s Caroline Dotsey is coming off a dominant performance in the seventh-place game that saw her post 23 points.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner will run into either Neshaminy or Archbishop Carroll in the second round.

Note: The Colts are looking for their first state tournament victory since they advanced to the second round in 2017. They dropped first-round contests in 2018 and 2019 … Cedar Cliff has not played a team outside of District 3 this season … The 38 points Cedar Cliff gave up in the loss to Central Dauphin was the second-highest total the Colts allowed this season. Their defense has yielded 25.8 points per game.

CLASS 3A

Trinity (18-7) vs. John Bartram (6-2)

When/where: 7 p.m. at Trinity High School

How they got there: The Shamrocks won their 17th District 3 crown with a win over York Catholic Thursday. The Braves were the No. 5 team out of District 12.

Key players: Adrianna Stricek (11.0 points per game), Elaina Beckett (10.5) and Mandy Roman (10.0) all averaged double-figure scoring totals for the Shamrocks in their season that led to another District 3 title.

Next up: The second round will greet the winner with a matchup against either Imhotep Charter or Executive Education.

Note: Trinity bowed out in the state quarterfinals last year with a loss to Notre Dame Green-Pond. Trinity advanced to the second round and fell to Cambria Heights before a COVID shutdown ended the tournament early. After falling to Cedar Cliff in the Mid-Penn championship game, the Shamrocks won their two District 3 playoff games by an average margin of 23 points … The Shamrocks are without Lauren Trumpy, the Northwestern commit who tore her ACL before the season.

