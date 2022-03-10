PIAA Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Trinity hit the road for second round

After holding serve in their home gyms for PIAA first-round girls basketball wins Tuesday, Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Trinity hit the road for second-round neutral-site games scheduled for Friday with a chance to extend their respective seasons into the second week of states.

Following is a look at each matchup.

CLASS 6A

Cumberland Valley (21-5) vs. Easton (26-2)

When/where: 6:30 p.m. at Martz Hall, 1541 Laurel Blvd., Pottsville (17901)

How they got there: The Eagles, District 3 runners-up, survived a two-overtime thriller against defending state champion North Allegheny in the first round Tuesday, winning 63-60. After taking third place in District 11, the Rovers topped Souderton 42-36.

Key players: Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot scored 31 points Tuesday and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining. Senior guard Kierra Smith led the Red Rovers in their first-round game with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Next up: Awaiting Friday’s winner is a quarterfinal matchup Tuesday with a team from the WPIAL, either champion Mt. Lebanon or No. 3 Bethel Park.

Notes: The Eagles could clinch their third trip to the quarterfinals in the last four years … After an unbeaten regular season, the Red Rovers lost 45-40 to Bethlehem Catholic in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference playoffs and suffered a 44-40 setback to Parkland in the district semifinals. In both games, Kierra Smith was held without a point … Tuesday’s victory was Cumberland Valley’s second double-overtime game in the postseason. The Eagles defeated Dallastown in the district semifinals after two extra periods.

Cedar Cliff (26-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (19-5)

When/where: 6 p.m. at Governor Mifflin High School, 101 S Waverly St., Shillington (19607)

How they got there: After finishing third in the District 3 tournament, the Colts opened the state playoffs with a 36-27 win over Haverford Tuesday. The District 12 champion Patriots defeated Neshaminy 53-25.

Key players: Freshman guard Olivia Jones, once again, paced the Cedar Cliff offense with 13 points against Haverford. Senior Grace O’Neill led the Patriots with 16 points in their first-round game.

Next up: Awaiting the winner in Tuesday’s quarterfinals will either be District 11 champion Parkland or Pennsbury, the No. 3 team out of District 1.

Notes: The Colts are back in the second round for the first time since 2017 … The Patriots are averaging 50.5 points per game while the Colts have not allowed 50 in a game all season … Archbishop Carroll reached last year’s state quarterfinals with a District 12 title.

CLASS 3A

Trinity (19-7) vs. Imhotep Charter (14-9)

When/where: 6:30 p.m. at Coatesville Area High School, 1445 Lincoln Highway East, Coatesville (19320)

How they got there: The District 3 champion Shamrocks doubled up John Bartram in the first round 68-34 Tuesday while District 12 runner-up Imhotep defeated Executive Education 51-45.

Key players: Junior guard Mandy Roman (10.0 points per game) has set the pace for the Shamrocks offense, setting up plays with her ability to drive and to feed players inside. Senior point guard Janai Smith leads the Panthers with 17.3 points per game.

Next up: Friday’s winner meets either District 11 champion Palmerton or District 2 champion Riverside in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Notes: A win would earn the Shamrocks their second straight trip to the quarterfinals and their third in the last four years … Trinity’s 68-point total and 34-point margin of victory were both the Shamrocks’ second-highest of the season and the largest since Trinity’s 71-15 win over Steelton-Highspire Jan. 28.

