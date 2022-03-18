PIAA Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff's season ends with 6A semifinal loss to Plymouth Whitemarsh

NEW HOLLAND — The accolades accumulated — quickly — for Cedar Crest during an unprecedented girls basketball season. The Colts won 25 consecutive games at one point and ran the table in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. They claimed tip-off and holiday tournament titles. They conquered the conference for the first time as a program and charged through an extended postseason run, invoking their signature pressure defense and a casual, confident selflessness.

The Colts’ 28 wins told the story of their season’s success. What it took to hand them the two losses — a setback to Central Dauphin on a buzzer beater in the District 3 semifinals and Friday’s 45-38 PIAA semifinal loss to undefeated and nationally ranked Plymouth Whitemarsh at Garden Spot High School — underlined it.

“We didn’t know how good we were until we got into that state round and the district round,” said Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant. “We are pretty good, and we can hang with the top dogs: Archbishop Carroll, Pennsbury, Haverford. They all had Division I players on their teams. We don’t have any commits. Olivia (Jones) will be down the road, but we have nobody that’s going to play college basketball right now out of the senior group. … Everybody that we faced has somebody going Division I right now.”

The Colonials (33-0) brought two Division I recruits to Friday’s affair in Holy Cross commit Kaitlyn Flanagan (15 points) and Maryland Eastern Shore-bound Lainey Allen (12 points). A third, Jordyn Thomas (Thomas Jefferson), missed the game due to illness. Flanagan grabbed a rebound and passed it to Erin Daley, who set up an Allen basket that gave Plymouth Whitemarsh a 10-5 lead with 2:46 left in the first quarter. Allen then stripped the ball from Cedar Cliff and scored another pair of points to bump the lead up to seven. The Colonials would lead by eight at the end of the first quarter and by nine at halftime. They outrebounded the Colts 12-4 in the first half.

“A lot of those rebounds were kind of tipped and a little loose,” Plymouth Whitemarsh head coach Dan Dougherty said, “and the girls went after them. That was a huge difference.”

The Colts (23-2) maintained the steadiness that had carried them into the state’s final four for the first time. Trailing by as many as 13 points in the second half, they cut the deficit to seven with 5:20 to play when Jones, in the finale of her standout freshman season, knocked down a pair of free throws on her way to a game-high 20-point total, and Samantha Reilly scored on the following possession.

“They have a lot of key pieces that made it difficult,” Weyant said of the Colonials, who were ranked No. 23 in the latest MaxPreps rankings, “but we were right there in a seven-point game toward the end.”

Junior Abby Sharpe provided the piece that kept the Colts at bay, scoring 15 points to match Flanagan’s total, including seven in a third-quarter spurt that gave Plymouth Whitemarsh a 33-19 lead.

“She can get to the rim extremely well,” Weyant said of Sharpe, “and caused some problems for us.”

Sydney Weyant accounted for Cedar Cliff’s only 3-pointer of the night on the opening possession of the third quarter. She finished with three points, complementing four from her back-court partner, Taylor Ferraro.

“We had some opportunities that just rimmed out here and there,” Scott Weyant said, “and we haven’t been shooting the ball extremely well in the second half of the season here, and that’s partly because of the teams we’re facing. They’re good, defensive teams like we are.”

Plymouth Whitemarsh utilized its stingy defense and converted seven of its final eight foul shots to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 1985.

“There in the fourth quarter, I thought they just locked in to it,” Dougherty said. “Every team’s going to go to their go-to man offense, and that was their go-to man offense. I thought our kids, we’ve been practicing it for two straight days, and I thought they just sank into it in the fourth quarter and just locked down.”

The Colonials, who also hadn’t reached the semifinals since 1985, are set to play Mount Lebanon in the Class 6A title game scheduled for 5 p.m. March 26 at Hershey’s Giant Center.

The Colts saw the end to their bid for a first state-championship appearance and, instead, turned to reflect on a season of unprecedented accomplishments and the amount of mettle it took to end their run.

“There are a lot of good memories, a lot of great memories this year,” Scott Weyant said, “and they’re not going to be tarnished by one loss.”

