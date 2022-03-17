PIAA Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg march into semifinals

Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister soaked in the atmosphere after his team’s 45-33 win over West York in Wednesday’s PIAA Class 5A semifinals as the bleachers emptied at Central Dauphin East High School.

“I talk to these kids all the time,” he said, “about how there are young kids in the stands watching them. You should take pride in the fact that they look up to you, and they want to do what you’re doing now. For us to make it to the final four is incredible.”

Mechanicsburg (Class 5A) and Cedar Cliff (Class 6A) built teams around core groups of players that have played and grown together, in some cases, since middle school, and those players have taken their respective programs to unprecedented heights, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time. They look to continue that success into the weekend with Cedar Cliff facing off against District 1 champion Plymouth Whitemarsh in the penultimate round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday and Mechanicsburg meeting Cardinal O’Hara Saturday with a spot in the Class 5A championship game on the line.

Following is a look at the matchups.

Class 6A

Cedar Cliff (28-1) vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh (32-0)When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Garden Spot High School, 669 E. Main Street, New Holland (17557)

How they got there: After finishing third in the District 3 tournament, Cedar Cliff rattled off wins against Haverford (36-27), Archbishop Carroll (47-44) and Pennsbury (42-36). Undefeated Plymouth Whitemarsh defeated Manheim Township (63-32), Northampton (44-28) and Perkiomen Valley (56-31).

Championship opponent: The other semifinal pits District 3 champion Central Dauphin against Mount Lebanon. The semifinal winners are scheduled to meet in the championship game March 26 at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Key players: Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones has averaged 15 points per game for the Colts in the state tournament. The freshman’s versatility on both ends of the court have given the Colts a spark throughout the season. Junior guard Abby Sharpe leads the Colonials with 13.8 points per game.

Notes: Cedar Cliff has not trailed at halftime in any of its three state playoff games. … The Colonials defeated Cedar Cliff’s quarterfinal opponent, Pennsbury, twice — 52-15 in the Suburban One League championship game and 47-36 in the district semifinals. Overall, Plymouth Whitemarsh went 5-0 against Cedar Cliff’s state playoff opponents from District 1. … While Cedar Cliff is making its first state semifinals appearance, the Colonials are back in the final four for the first time since 1985 and the fourth time overall. … Plymouth Whitemarsh is ranked No. 23 in the latest Maxpreps Top 25 national rankings.

Class 5A

Mechanicsburg (24-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (23-5) When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School,

How they got there: The District 3 runner-up Wildcats defeated Radnor (44-37) at home in the opening round and followed it up with wins over Abington Heights (45-44) and West York (45-33). The Lions, after finishing third in District 12, downed Bishop Shanahan (52-32), Greencastle-Antrim (57-29) and Springfield Delco (38-22).

Championship opponent: Saturday’s winner advances to the March 25 Class 5A state title game scheduled for 5 p.m. at Hershey’s Giant Center against either Chartiers Valley or McKeesport.

Key players: Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Eager and Cassie Eager have led the charge for the Wildcats on their postseason run, each averaging 10 points per game in the state tournament. O’Hara’s Sydni Scott, a Marshall commit and a 1,000-point scorer, scored nine points for the Lions in their quarterfinal victory.

Notes: Cardinal O’Hara is the defending state champion. … O’Hara has only lost to two teams from Pennsylvania — Archbishop Carroll and Plymouth Whitemarsh. The Lions went 1-1 against Archbishop Carroll. … Mechanicsburg did not face Greencastle-Antrim, O’Hara’s only other opponent from District 3 this season. … Mechanicsburg is 7-5 when scoring fewer than 40 points and 17-0 when scoring 40 points or more.

